Football Roundup: Red Springs claims share of Three Rivers title

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs football team rebounded from an early loss by using last season as an example, and the lessons learned paid dividends on Friday night.
In an overwhelming 55-0 win on senior night against West Columbus, the Red Devils secured at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference title.
“Last year was a growing process. You have to fall before you walk and last year we fell down five times,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said of five one-possession losses last year. “These seniors decided they were sick and tired of falling and that Forest Hills loss is what did it.”
Red Springs (8-1, 7-0 TRC) spread the wealth around in the win, with senior Lee McLean leading the rushing attack with a multi-touchdown game, while Tae Graham rushed and also had a receiving score.
On defense, the Red Devils made quick work of West Columbus (0-9, 0-7 TRC).
“Our job was to come out and take care of business and to get better as a team,” Ches said. “I’m super excited but this is just the first part of the next journey. We wanted to make sure our seniors went out with a win.”
Red Springs battles St. Pauls next Friday with a chance to claim the conference outright. West Columbus goes to East Columbus.
Scots rebound in win at Lumberton
LUMBERTON — Scotland’s football team held Lumberton to 63 yards of total offense in a 48-0 rout of the Pirates on Friday night.
Quarterbacks Bruce Wall and Tyler Barfield threw for two touchdowns apiece. Mandrell Johnson had two touchdown receptions for the Scots (9-1, 5-1 SAC). Trey Chavis and Jhamari Smith both had one touchdown catch. Running backs R.J. Nicholson, Savion Leak and Jaleel Purvis each rushed for one touchdown.
Scotland’s dominant performance was expected — the Pirates (2-8, 0-6 SAC) have been struggling this season, and Scotland was looking to rebound from a loss to Pinecrest last week.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “I wish we would have handled business last week. That handcuffed us to where it’s all about his week now. It’s the difference between being a possible No. 1 seed to a No. 3 seed, and having to play on the road.
“But at the end of the day all you can ask for is an opportunity to be a conference champion, and not many people get that opportunity.”
Scotland picked up 351 yards of total offense. The Scots scored on each of their six first-half drives to take a 41-0 lead at halftime. Scotland began subbing in its backups in the second half.
Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill had two receptions for 18 yards. Running back Taft Powers recorded 32 yards on 10 carries.
Both teams will now turn their attention to their rivalry games next week. Scotland hosts SAC leader Richmond, and Lumberton travels to Purnell Swett.
Fairmont downs East Columbus
LAKE WACCAMAW — With a bevy of rushing scores and its defense carrying over from last week’s defensive battle, Fairmont rebounded with a 30-0 road win over East Columbus.
Fairmont (6-4, 5-3 TRC) had a pair of rushing scores come from Derrick Baker, as well as one apiece from Cameron Harrington and Jamearos McLeod.
East Columbus (1-9, 0-7 TRC) presented a familiar challenge with its Wing-T that had been a weak point for the Golden Tornadoes this year, but Fairmont coach Kevin Inman was impressed with his team’s showing.
“The guys did a great job of staying focused out there,” Inman said. “This game was big at getting our mindset back at doing our job. Now the objective is to win out and fight for seeding.”
Fairmont hosts Douglas Byrd in a nonconference game next week.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym. Brandon Tester contributed to this report.