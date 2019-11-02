Second-half struggles sink St. Pauls at Whiteville

WHITEVILLE — St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer summed up well the second half of his team’s game Friday at Whiteville.
“Second half, we got our butt whipped,” the Bulldogs’ second-year coach said. “Second half, we got pushed around.”
The Wolfpack completely dominated the second 24 minutes, turning a scoreless draw at halftime into a 28-6 win over the Bulldogs at Legion Stadium.
Whiteville (7-2, 6-1 Three Rivers Conference) out-gained St. Pauls (7-2, 5-2 TRC) 292-60 in the second half, and had 13 first downs to the Bulldogs’ two after the break.
“Coach (Jarrett) Price did a good job of throwing some wrinkles at us and he caught us at the perfect time,” Setzer said. “But some of the things we have to chalk up to poor tackling, we had some miscues on some plays.
“We had a couple of very important downs that we had a tackle for loss and the guy slipped out, or the one where the (receiver) was by himself we had a mix-up on our coverages, and you can’t beat Whiteville like that.”
The Bulldogs struggled to contain Wolfpack quarterback Ty Moss, both on the ground and through the air. The senior rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, with 121 yards coming after halftime, and completed 10 of 13 passes for 171 and two second-half touchdowns. Moss helped lead Whiteville to 461 yards of total offense.
Jvonte Davis rushed for 59 yards. Joziah Bell caught three passes for 50 yards for Whiteville and Elijah Currie caught two passes for 37 yards with a touchdown.
St. Pauls was led offensively by Marqueise Coleman, who rushed 14 times for 106 yards, and quarterback Mikail Breeden, who rushed 12 times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Coleman’s rushing total was a season-low, but that was in part because the Bulldogs were more intentional in getting Breeden rushing opportunities, as the sophomore had a season high in carries.
“We had some big plays, but Whiteville did a good job of stopping (them),” Setzer said. “We were intentional in that, and we felt like we could really take advantage of it, and we did at some points, but their defense never broke.”
Breeden also completed six passes for 30 yards, with Javier Ortiz and Jadakyss Glover-Graham each catching two passes.
The scoreless first half was not without excitement, and featured missed opportunities for both sides. Each team had a turnover in the first quarter, including a St. Pauls fumble recovery by Enrique Lopez-Ray.
St. Pauls started the second quarter by stuffing Whiteville about six inches short of the goal line on a 4th-and-goal run. The Bulldogs then drove from inside their own 1-yard line all the way to the Whiteville 3-yard line, but a bad snap caused a fumble, which was recovered by the Wolfpack.
“That was huge,” Setzer said. “That’s one of those things that takes the air out of the stadium. I felt like we showed a little bit of maturity where we bounced back a little bit, but the funny-bouncing ball, we would’ve loved to have had that there. We’ve got to do a better job of playing mistake-free football.”
The Wolfpack drove inside the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line just before the end of the half, but St. Pauls forced a turnover on downs.
From that point, however, Whiteville scored on each possession. The Wolfpack started the second half with the ball and broke the scoreless tie on a 9-yard Moss run to go up 7-0.
After a Bulldog three-and-out, Whiteville drove 71 yards and scored when Moss found E.J. McLeod in the flat for a 27-yard pass, making it a 14-0 lead with 1:34 left in the third.
Another long Whiteville drive, this one 85 yards, ended in a 30-yard scoring pass from Moss to Currie to take a 21-0 lead with 6:11 to go.
St. Pauls got on the board with a 4-yard Breeden run with 4:52 to play; the extra point was no good. Whiteville scored the game’s final touchdown on a 22-yard run by Shakeem Shipman with 1:06 remaining.
Red Springs clinched no worse than a share of the TRC title on Friday, as well as the league’s top playoff seed, by virtue of their 55-0 win over West Columbus and St. Pauls’ loss. The Red Devils travel to St. Pauls next week.
“It’s a rival; all the records go out the door,” Setzer said. “Watching Red Springs from afar it seems like they’re more dangerous this year, and very well-coached and a very disciplined football team. We’ve got to have a quick turnaround of being able to play this game and play it with a lot of emotion, and playing it with consistency.”
Whiteville will play at South Columbus.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.