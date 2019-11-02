Bucks too much for Rams

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Austin Chavis gives chase to Hoke senior quarterback Jada McGill on Friday in the Bucks’ 43-0 win at home. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Austin Chavis gives chase to Hoke senior quarterback Jada McGill on Friday in the Bucks’ 43-0 win at home.

RAEFORD — The clock was running continuously in the fourth quarter after Hoke capped off the scoring in its 43-0 win over Purnell Swett on Friday night with a touchdown in the third quarter, and reserve players were getting their brief moments of Friday night lights.

But out of most of the starters for Purnell Swett that elected to come to the sidelines, there was one still out on the field chasing the ball from sideline to sideline. For Purnell Swett senior Austin Chavis, the moment that many passed up, was one he was looking to indulge in.

“This is one of my last two high school football games and I was just trying to go all out before it’s all over,” Chavis said on his final game at Hoke in the area of where he grew up. “I just wanted to make sure that when I got off the field that all the boys would remember who was off from Purnell Swett and what he did.”

In the lopsided contest, Chavis exemplified what Purnell Swett (0-10, 0-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) coach Robbie Brown saw from his defense in the second half.

After going down 36-0 at the half to Hoke (6-4, 3-3 SAC), the Rams could’ve easily surrendered a touchdown in the first drive to get the clock rolling for the rest of the contest, but they didn’t.

“One thing about our kids, they are fighters. The play hard, they do the best they can and sometimes we are a little over-matched but they put everything they got into it,” Brown said. “That’s all you can ask of them.

“This was a little sentimental for Austin because he’s a Hoke County guy and all. He didn’t want to come out and we explained to him that if you don’t come out that something could happen to you and you couldn’t play next week that this could be your last game and he said he was willing to take the risk. He played hard and he loves the game so much.”

It took the Bucks two drives to find the end zone to take the 43-0 lead when quarterback Jada McGill connected with Kasheim Teller on a 15-yard touchdown pass with four minutes remaining in the third period.

Even in the fourth when the game was being casual with play calling, Chavis was still on the field as a lone starter looking to leave his mark in his homecoming game with his resilient defense.

“We wanted to show we’ve got heart. Coming out there and not giving up and going 100 percent the whole time meant a lot,” Chavis said.

Chavis scooped up his second fumble recovery with five minutes to go in the fourth when a member of the Rams’ secondary poked the ball free from Hoke’s possession. The play was a bookend performance for Chavis after he found the loose ball in a scrum on the Buck’s first drive that ended in the red zone.

The play set off a game of hot potato as the Rams fumbled on the ensuing play, their offense’s first play from scrimmage, and Purnell Swett came away with the ball on the next play after a mishandled snap.

Both defenses put up stops on the next three drives before Hoke found the end zone on a 6-yard run from Keonte’ Shaw. The senior tailback for Hoke had three touchdowns and 88 yards rushing on 10 carries all in the first half as he broke the 1,000-yard rushing barrier in the win.

Between Shaw’s first and final touchdowns, Hoke added a safety on the drive following’s Shaw’s first score and then a 43-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown from Dashaun Morrison-Smith early in the second quarter to put Hoke up 22-0. Shaw’s final score made it 29-0 with 8:51 left in the first half.

During the safety, the Rams surrendered two points and the ball, but also lost senior quarterback Micah Carter in the process with a hand injury. JV quarterback Malachi Page played the final three quarters of the loss, and suffered his setbacks while the offense as a whole worked through the adversity.

“That was difficult for our JV quarterback to come in there. This was the first time he’s dressed all year, we eight-quartered him and he went in there and did what we asked him to do,” Brown said. “He made some mistakes and that’s OK because he’s young. “

Three drives under Page ended with fumbles, but the third series produced enough offense to move deep into Hoke territory before penalties pushed Purnell Swett out of field-goal range.

Zeke Snell had a team-best 29 yard rushing for the Rams. McGill rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown for Hoke.

Purnell Swett closes out the season hosting Lumberton next Friday.

“Everybody’s going to be hype when we play Lumberton and it’s going to be a good one,” Chavis said.

