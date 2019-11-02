Local Roundup: Four Robeson players named all-Sandhills Athletic Conference in volleyball

PINEHURST — Madison Deese was determined on Tuesday that a sour stretch of holes weren’t going to be how she finished her high school girls golf career.

After the Purnell Swett senior shot 10 over par through the first six holes on Pinehurst No. 5’s back nine in the NCHSAA girls golf state championship, she buckled down to close the last three holes at even par to card to improve by a stroke in round two.

“It was for myself. I’ve been practicing this whole season and I thought I should end it the best way possible,” Deese said. “I had to persevere and do my best.”

Deese’s two rounds of 87 and 86 were good enough for a two-round total of 174 to take a tie for 49th place at the state championship, which is a career-best finish.

To alleviate the struggles on her back nine, Deese posted a par-birdie-bogey finish. The par on No. 16 stopped a stretch of six holes where she made a bogey or worse, and was followed by a 7-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and a near chip in for a second straight birdie on No. 18.

The back nine of a 46 spoiled a start that Purnell Swett coach Jamie Locklear had never seen from Deese in that tournament.

“I was really shocked to see how she handled that (playing at states). Normally coming here the first day or the second day she didn’t want to talk to anybody, but I saw her talk to some of the girls on the holes,” Locklear said. “She was very confident coming into this tournament. In the past I’ve never seen her this relaxed. She wasn’t uptight.”

Deese opened with a front nine with a 4-over-par 40, including a stretch of three pars in a row.

“I’m proud of myself,” Deese said. “I was focused and I played my own decisions and my judgment is really good.”

Helping set up the good scoring stretch was the accuracy off the tee. Deese hit five of eight fairways and hit four greens in regulation in her second round with an equipment change.

“My driver has really helped me. I changed my shaft (before the tournament) and it’s made me hit it more in the fairway because I used to hit it in the trees,” Deese said. “That helped me bring my score down.”

Adversity struck quickly for Deese once making the turn after her lowest nine-hole score of the season, which matched a 40 she posted at Bayonet Golf Club at Puppy Creek earlier this season.

An errant tee shot on the 10th hole left her with a tough lie and a testy second shot over water to get to the green on the par-4. Deese’ approach was a low shot that barely cleared the water, but landed in the hazard. The tricky lie in the hazard with water less than a yard to her right proved to be tough as Deese chunked her third shot and it rolled back into the pond.

That started a snowball effect that carried through the first six holes of the back nine. After taking a triple bogey on No 10, she went bogey-bogey-double bogey-double bogey-bogey the next five holes. Locklear stopped and talk with Deese during extended pauses on the course on the back nine to try and help her settle down.

“He helped me a lot with my judgment and to help me calm down because I was getting a little overwhelmed on the back nine,” Deese said. “I just didn’t really have good judgment on that hole (No. 10) and then on the next holes my judgment wasn’t as good as it was on the first nine.”

“You can just tell the maturity level, that she has turned out to be a very mature young lady off the golf course, and she’s the same on the golf course,” Locklear said.

Deese said coming into the tournament that mental toughness would be needed, and that aspect was tested on Tuesday.

“You’ve just got to keep your mind straight. You can’t be thinking about how you’re going to do and how it’s going to end,” she said. “You’ve got to focus on where you are right now.”

Locklear has served as a mentor and coach to several state championship qualifying golfers during his time at Purnell Swett, and Deese was his final girls golfer to qualify; he will have one final chance to return in the spring if one of the boys golfers qualifies. Tuesday marked a chance to reflect on his time with the program.

“I’m just glad to be a part of her life and you think you are impacting kids, but when you look at it overall they impact you,” Locklear said.

Pinecrest won the team state championship, while Pinecrest senior Jaclyn Kenzel posted two rounds of 71 to earn the individual title.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Madison Deese talks with coach Jamie Locklear on the 14th tee at Pinehurst No. 5 on Tuesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Use-inside.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Madison Deese talks with coach Jamie Locklear on the 14th tee at Pinehurst No. 5 on Tuesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Madison Deese rolls a putt during her final round of high school golf on Tuesday in the state championships. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Just-for-web.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Madison Deese rolls a putt during her final round of high school golf on Tuesday in the state championships. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Madison Deese stares down a tee shot Tuesday during the final round of the NCHSAA 4A girls golf state championship at Pinehurst. Deese battled through a tough stretch to post an 86. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Use-front.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Madison Deese stares down a tee shot Tuesday during the final round of the NCHSAA 4A girls golf state championship at Pinehurst. Deese battled through a tough stretch to post an 86.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor