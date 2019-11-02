Graham opening batting center in Lumberton

PEMBROKE — Two games remain in the football season for Purnell Swett, and with a zero still in the win column, that’s a place the Rams look to put with a tally for the first time in over a year.

The Rams (0-9, 0-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) travel to Hoke on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the Bucks are the last team the Rams defeated. When the teams play on Friday it marks 372 days without a win for the Rams on the gridiron.

“Our next two weeks is our two biggest rivals. Lumberton for obvious reasons and Hoke because they’re close. That’s a motivating factor in itself,” Purnell Swett coach Robbie Brown said. “Hoke’s got a really good team. Since I’ve been here, this is the best team they’ve had.”

Hoke (5-4, 2-3 SAC) is currently in its best season since 2012 behind a senior-led offense with quarterback Jada McGill and running back Keonte’ Shaw. McGill has nearly passed for 1,000 yards with 11 touchdowns and Shaw has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and has found the end zone eight times this season.

The Bucks catch a Purnell Swett defensive unit that is coming off its best two showings, scoring wise, in conference play, led by defensive end Austin Chavis. The senior for the Rams is originally from Hoke County and has close ties to many of the players.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of containing. I know their running back is pretty good,” Chavis said. “It’s my last time playing Hoke and I’ve got family that play for Hoke. This is a game I take personal.”

Against the Seventy-First last week, the Rams’ defense forced three turnovers in the first half to trail by a touchdown at the break. Purnell Swett also had its best offensive game of the season, scoring two touchdowns for the first time this season.

Zeke Snell scored his first rushing score of the season in the loss for the Rams as well as left his mark on the defensive side with an interception and a fumble recovery. Micah Carter has thrown a touchdown pass in back-to-back games for the first time this season when he hooked up with Jaylen Locklear in the second quarter.

On defense, the Bucks have forced 18 turnovers in nine games, with 11 coming from their secondary via interceptions.

“Richmond had a hard time running the ball on them on film, that’s scary right there when we know we have to run the ball to have a chance to win,” Brown said. “We put some new stuff in for Seventy-First. And this week we will have new stuff with the new stuff.”

Purnell Swett has won five of the last six games in the series, with all but one of those meetings being decided by a touchdown or less, including last year’s 28-27 win for the Rams.

Chavis and the rest of the senior class haven’t won a conference game since last year, but two wins in a row is something the group is eyeing that could be a good way to go out.

“It would mean a lot. This season has been pretty tough on us because this is some of our last chances to play football,” Chavis said. “I cherish this moment and I want to get these two wins.”

West Columbus at Red Springs

The Red Devils could claim at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference title after the clock runs out on Friday with a senior night win over West Columbus; with a win and a Whiteville win over St. Pauls the Red Devils would also clinch the league’s top playoff seed. Red Springs has won six games in a row following up its Week 2 loss to Forest Hills, and take on a Viking team that hasn’t won a game this season.

Red Springs (7-1, 6-0 TRC) controlled both sides of the ball last time out in an 18-8 win over Fairmont on the road, and returns home with its power running game that was held in check, outside of Lee McLean’s performance, against Fairmont last week.

West Columbus (0-9, 0-6 TRC) lost 56-0 to Whiteville last week. Dual-threat Keonta McKinney has been a one-man show directing the West Columbus offense this year.

Fairmont at East Columbus

Fairmont looks to close out the regular season on a high-note with games against East Columbus and Douglas Byrd. The Golden Tornadoes have lost three of their last four games and currently sit at 5-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play. Fairmont shares fourth place in the conference standings with East Columbus.

East Columbus (1-8, 0-6 TRC) has had a tumultuous run through conference play this year, being out-scored 232-54, including a forfeited loss to Red Springs.

Scotland at Lumberton

Both Lumberton and Scotland enter this week’s matchup looking for a rebound performance. The Scots lost 36-28 to Pinecrest last week, and Lumberton has lost five in a row dating back to the start of conference play.

After struggling to generate offense in the early portion of conference play, the Pirates (2-7, 0-5 SAC) have found some success putting points on the board in recent weeks with 21 combined points coming in the last two games since Adam Deese was promoted to interim head coach.

The Pirates will have their hands full this week trying to slow down the Scotland running game that has been Lumberton’s weakness this year. The Scots (8-1, 4-1 SAC) have a plethora of backs to hand the ball off to as well as athletic Bruce Wall lining up to take snaps with the late-season change at quarterback.

Scotland leads the all-time series 40-24-3, including wins in eight straight games and 16 of the last 20 meetings. During the eight-game stretch, the Scots have beaten Lumberton by an average score of 47-7.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Jonte Pittman tackles Seventy-First running back Anthony Osbourne last week in the Rams’ 34-14 loss. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_0563.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Jonte Pittman tackles Seventy-First running back Anthony Osbourne last week in the Rams’ 34-14 loss.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor