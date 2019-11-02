Graham opening batting center in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Derick Graham felt like it was almost destiny after losing one of his baseball training centers in Whiteville last year due to flooding from Hurricane Florence when an opportunity opened up months later in the local area.
Graham, a 1990 graduate of Hoke County High School, has been training youth baseball players in the area for 16 years, and when he lost his second training facility last September, a few months later a location in Lumberton opened up in the form of a part of a former warehouse on East 22nd Street and Walnut Street in Lumberton.
“Now I’m going to be closer to them and be able to offer a second-to-none facility for them to train. By far this is one of the best facilities I’ve done in a long time,” Graham said. “I’ve got a lot of kids from Robeson County and over the years, me playing at Hoke County, I can tell you some of the best competition I’ve played against was from Robeson County.
“My goal is to get kids from Robeson and surrounding counties like Hoke County, where I’m from, and Scotland County, and put them together and train them up with some real solid teams to compete nationally.
The portion of the building he is renovating was formerly used by the Carolina Fierce Gems cheerleading program that moved to an adjacent part of the building. When finished, he plans to have 12 multi-use batting cage areas, separate pitching areas set for youth and high school field dimensions as well as meeting and office spaces in the 19,000-square-foot area.
Tentatively there is a grand opening set for the facility that will be open for tours as well as information on the program on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with giveaways for the kids. For more information, the number at the facility is 910-263-1858.
The goal for the Derick Graham Training Center will be to provide baseball and softball players in the area to learn the game, as well as provide an indoor area for local school teams to train.
“It’s open to the general public. We will have programs here geared for kids from 5 years old all the way up to your college level kids for both baseball and softball,” Graham said. “We also are trying to make sure we create a good environment for learning and some skill development, and also to mold these young men and young women into valuable citizens as they get older.”
Graham already operates Athletes Choice Batting Center in Fayetteville and said that distance and late training has sometimes hindered people from Robeson County from participating in his program in Fayetteville on school nights, spurring the move to the area. Under his guidance, Graham has helped 80 players go on to play college baseball, aand three are currently in the minor leagues with several others are expected to join them come this spring.
After being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school, Graham spent five summers in the minors before hanging up his cleats to focus on the player development side. The 1990 Hoke baseball team he was a part of is the last baseball team at the school to win a state championship.
“I learned a lot about what I didn’t know and that’s what I really want to come back and give these kids. There’s certain etiquette that I had no idea about because it wasn’t a focus,” he said.
Graham also mentioned how the city will host the Dixie Youth World Series again in 2021 and wants to prepare the local players to compete at that event.
“Having the Dixie Youth World Series coming back here in 2021, I think it will be a great opportunity to get some of these kids in here to get them developed so we can go out in the 2021 World Series and put a good showing on for the city,” Graham said.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.