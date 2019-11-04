Stiles: Another exciting game for Tar Heels

Stiles Stiles Robert Willett | The News & Observer via AP North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (2) breaks away from Virginia’s De’Vante Cross (15) on a 47-yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Chapel Hill. Robert Willett | The News & Observer via AP North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (2) breaks away from Virginia’s De’Vante Cross (15) on a 47-yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL — When Mack Brown came back to Chapel Hill last December to bring the excitement back to the University of North Carolina football program, he had no idea how prophetic that statement would be.

The excitement is back from a fan passion standpoint — having been in Kenan Stadium Saturday after being there for last year’s finale, I can report it’s far more loud and enthusiastic there this year — but that excitement has also been omnipresent in how the games have played out on the field. Through nine games of the 2019 season, UNC has now played eight decided by seven points or less.

The most recent, Saturday against Virginia at home in Kenan Stadium, had the biggest implications, with outright first place in the ACC Coastal Division on the line. The Cavaliers went back north with that distinction after a 38-31 win.

“We knew what we were playing for tonight, and we had opportunities to win and we just couldn’t make plays when we needed them,” senior safety Myles Dorn said.

While some of this year’s close games have had one key play that shaped the game’s outcome, this one had several.

In addition to a turnover on downs near midfield with less than two minutes left that sealed it, the Tar Heels had a turnover on downs with 5 minutes remaining at the Virginia 6-yard line, with incomplete passes on third and fourth downs.

“It’s definitely frustrating just to be so close,” freshman quarterback Sam Howell said. “In a close game like that, it comes down to the details. So we’ll go back and look at every single play and learn from it.”

Before that came a sequence around halftime, when the Cavaliers scored on their last possession of the first half and their first possession of the second to turn a 17-10 deficit into a 24-17 lead.

“You can’t give up a drive in two minutes and six seconds right before the half, and then you give up a 65-yard run to start the second half, so that was a 14-point swing,” Brown said. “As much as I talk about the last five minutes of the (first) half and the first five minutes of the second half, it killed us tonight.”

All told, UNC’s missed opportunities in the red zone on a night where Virginia was perfect there were a key difference.

“We had some opportunities in the red zone that we didn’t finish,” Brown said. “Normally we’ve been converting those, but we didn’t tonight. The biggest difference in the game was they were 5-for-5 in the red zone and we were 1-for-3.”

While the margin between victory and defeat was narrow, the big-picture difference is far wider. With a win the Tar Heels would have been in solo first place and needing just one win in their last three games against Pittsburgh, Mercer and N.C. State to get bowl-eligible.

Instead, with the loss, they’re a game back in the loss column to both Virginia and Virginia Tech — both of whom now own head-to-head tiebreakers over the Tar Heels — and need to win two of the last three to qualify for a bowl game.

“It hurts,” said receiver Dyami Brown, who caught six passes for a game-high 202 yards and three touchdowns. “We went out there and fought hard; we knew what we had to play for. Emotions are high right now.”

Emotions have been high often for these Tar Heels — after the close wins against South Carolina, Miami and Duke, and the close losses to Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Clemson, Virginia Tech and now Virginia. The 16-point win at Georgia Tech is the only game this season that’s been anything close to pedestrian. UNC’s five losses on the season are by a combined 19 points, and their three wins sans Georgia Tech are by a total of 10 points.

“(It’s taken a toll) physically, psychologically, emotionally,” Brown said. “These guys have played their guts out every week, and every game has come down to the end. It’s been unbelievable. In fact, I thought we would go into overtime tonight.”

“I’ve got gray hair,” joked 20-year-old running back Michael Carter. “But it’s fun; I guess we like it this way. We like to fight, and we get that every Saturday.”

They won’t have to fight this Saturday — the Tar Heels have a much-needed week off — and they hope to not have to fight on Nov. 23 against FCS-opponent Mercer.

But for the other two games remaining, with bowl eligibility up for grabs — and perhaps still a chance at a backdoor division title, if they can get some help — the first nine games suggest it would be unwise to expect anything less than down-to-the-wire duels.

In other words, the excitement will continue.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

