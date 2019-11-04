Scotland downs Red Springs for trophy

November 4, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Scotland County 5th and 6th grade recreation football team, above, won the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Rudy Paul/Van Sampson championship game over Red Springs 22-12 on Saturday at Red Springs High School. The loss was the only loss for the Red Springs team that completed a perfect run through the regular season.

