Week 11 by the numbers

LUMBERTON — The penultimate week of the high school football season helped set up a major accomplishment for one Robeson County team, as well as set the stage for this week’s matchups.
Red Springs secured the No. 1 seed for the state playoffs out of the Three Rivers Conference with its win over West Columbus, and some help from Whiteville in the form of its win over St. Pauls at home. The battle for seventh place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference was set up for Friday after Lumberton and Purnell Swett fell in shutout losses. Week 11 also saw Fairmont get back on track with a shutout win over East Columbus.
Before closing out the regular season on Friday with two rivalry matchups, let’s take one last look back at Week 11.
Team of the Week
Red Springs — For the first time since 2012, Red Springs has secured at least a share of its conference title. Some might consider the feat this year more impressive is the conference is nine teams, as opposed to the five teams that made up the league in 2012. The league in 2012 also was without the likes of Whiteville, South Columbus and East Bladen, which have been regarded as perennial powers in the area.
To close out at least their share of the conference crown, the Red Devils stayed focus on the task at hand, by defeating West Columbus 55-0, and limiting the Vikings to 21 offensive plays, while the run game did its work.
Headlining performance
Lee McLean, RB, Red Springs — A balanced offensive load from McLean this season has limited the senior’s overall rushing yards, but he has found the end zone more times this season than it has his entire career. Against the Vikings, McLean scored three times in a quick night in which JV players played all of the second half.
McLean now has rushed for 19 touchdowns, breaking his career-high of 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. He will be the other half of a major running back clash this week when Red Springs goes to St. Pauls where his counterpart, Marqueise Coleman, has rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Other top performances
Keyante Graham, ATH, Red Springs — Caught a touchdown pass as well as rushed for another touchdown against West Columbus.
Traveze Billinger, WR/DB, Red Springs — Returned an interception for a touchdown.
Austin Chavis, DE, Purnell Swett — Recovered two fumbles in the Rams’ loss at Hoke.
Jaylen Locklear, DB, Purnell Swett — Scooped up a fumble.
Derrick Baker, RB, Fairmont — Rushed for a pair of touchdowns against East Columbus.
Cameron Harrington, RB/LB, Fairmont — Scored a rushing touchdown.
Jamearos McLeod, RB, Fairmont — Scored his first rushing touchdown since Sept. 13 against the Gators.
Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — Rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries.
Mikail Breeden, QB, St. Pauls — Rushed for 35 yards a touchdown and completed six passes.
Enrique Lopez-Ray, DE, St. Pauls — Recovered a fumble.
