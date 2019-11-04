NC State’s Bryce carries chip on shoulder into the season

RALEIGH — No player on the NC State basketball roster knows third-year coach Kevin Keatts more than C.J. Bryce.
The senior guard has spent his entire career with Keatts, starting his career in the height of UNC Wilmington’s success under the high-energy coach, and now the past two seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
From the modesty of the Colonial Athletic Conference to the pinnacle of the sport in the ACC, Bryce hasn’t noticed much of a change from his coach.
“I say this all the time, Coach Keatts hasn’t changed at all. He has a lot more knowledge and experience now than he had at Wilmington,” Bryce said last month at the ACC basketball media day. “He demands the most out of his players to go hard every single day. You know, that happens to be in the offensive rebounding range last year, but we want to go hard in every category and be the best at whatever we do.”
While the coaching has been the same, the level of intensity has been an adjustment for Bryce going from UNC Wilmington, now to NC State.
“It took a while to get used to with the good competition and playing against pro guys every single night. That’s something you have to get accustomed to after playing in a mid-major conference,” he said “I feel like I’m a little more equipped and more equipped to help my teammates.”
Bryce battled being a consistent scorer for the first half of the regular season last year, and found his niche in the lineup right before the start of conference play. After the calendar flipped to 2019, he had a nine-game stretch where he scored double figures in eight games. The tough grind of conference play saw his scoring dip from late January to early March. He finished last season averaging more than 11 points per game in ACC play.
What hasn’t changed in his mind, however, is his mindset on the floor. He doesn’t seem to over-think the change of the game too much from his previous stop in Wilmington to now in Raleigh.
“There’s no difference in going out and giving your all every single night,” Bryce said. “There’s a lot more competition and better players in the ACC, but we’re still playing the game of basketball with one goal to score more points than your opponent.”
The 6-foot-5 wing started in 35 of the 36 games last season and was third on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game. In two seasons in Wilmington, he averaged 13.8 points per game, including 17.4 points per game, while seeing the floor on average for 34 minutes a game as a sophomore.
Making the move has left Bryce wanting to prove he belongs with the best in the nation, and says that his beginning in the CAA provided top talent as well.
“I definitely have a chip on my shoulder coming from a smaller conference. Actually, I have my guy Devontae Cacok, who got drafted by the Lakers, and it’s guys like that and also guys from Hofstra and Charleston that have that chip on their shoulders to go out and show what they’ve got every single night,” Bryce said. “It shows that it doesn’t matter what conference you play in, that if you can play, they will find you.”
Bryce has been a part of three straight NCAA tournament teams before last season’s shortcoming, starting with his first two years at Wilmington and his first year with the Wolfpack while sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.
Keatts said that he has watched Bryce transition to the ACC starter that he is since they both made the move in March 2018.
“He’s developed mentally and physically both on and off the court. He’s body has developed so much and that in part due to our weight training staff,” Keatts said. “He’s a veteran guys that knows how to play and understands my system, and he’s becoming more of a leader than he has ever been.”
