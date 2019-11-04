Local Roundup: St. Pauls’ Lupo heading to state cross country championship

CHARLOTTE — As the 2019-20 college basketball season tips off on Tuesday, it will do so with more of a flair than in years past.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, as part of a move to a 20-game league schedule for this season, will feature seven conference games over the season’s first two days Tuesday and Wednesday.

Among in-state schools, NC State hosts Georgia Tech Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. (ACC Network), North Carolina hosts Notre Dame Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ACCN) and Wake Forest travels to Boston College Wednesday at 6 p.m. (ESPNU).

“I’ve said that I think that basketball needed some kind of — something nationally to tip off the year,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said at the league’s media day last month. “Football pretty much has that. I think with the huge success of the College Football Playoff, I think that’s had an impact on the basketball regular season. So I think it’s more and more important to start the basketball season in a way that it deserves and that really grabs fans’ attention.”

The Pac-12 is also moving to a 20-game slate this season, as they and the ACC become the second and third Power-5 conferences to do so after the Big Ten expanded its league schedule two years ago. The SEC currently plays 16 conference games and the Big 12 plays 18, a double round-robin in the 10-team league.

The move helps the ACC Network, which launched in August, to have a big-event feel for its first basketball broadcasts; four of the seven conference games over the first two nights are on the network.

“I think it’s terrific, particularly in the first year of the network,” Swofford said. “And it was something we could do as a conference that where we didn’t have to have national buy-in on anything. So it was much easier to address it as a conference.”

Having an immediate conference game will provide teams with a litmus test on how good they are playing to start the season, and where they may need to improve.

“It’s just going to show us where we’re at, with what we worked on in the summer and building up to practice, up to the ACC game,” NC State senior guard Markell Johnson said. “So I kind of like it a lot.”

Outside of the North Carolina ACC teams, other games Tuesday include Louisville at Miami and Virginia Tech at Clemson. Wednesday’s slate includes Florida State at Pittsburgh and defending national champions Virginia at Syracuse.

Duke is the one ACC team that does not begin with a conference game, although they will start with a tough game in their own right as they face No. 3 Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in New York at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN).

The Blue Devils will still play an early-season conference game, as they travel to Virginia Tech on Dec. 6.

“College athletics should always evolve,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is entering his 40th season at the helm in Durham. “Our conference, with the network, 20 games comes at a good time, more content. I think you’re coming closer to having a true champion, still like when we had a round-robin where you played everyone twice. But in order to fit it in you have to do the whole year, and I think that that’s going to be good overall.”

In addition to Duke’s league opener the weekend of Dec. 6-8 will feature six other conference games, including North Carolina at Virginia and NC State at Wake Forest. By that point, every ACC team except Duke and Miami will have played two conference games before the meat of league play begins with three games on Dec. 31 and a full slate on Jan. 4.

“You’ll get two dates early in the season, then have a better idea going into the other 18,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. “You kind of get a chance to see where you’re at. It sets our conference apart from anybody else.”

Playing conference games so early in the season will be an adjustment for the players and coaches who have been around the ACC in years past and have traditionally spent nearly the first two months of the season preparing to move into conference games.

“In the past years I’ve been here we’ve played tough non-conference games and non-conference tournaments to help us prepare for that,” North Carolina senior guard Brandon Robinson said. “For us to go right off the bat into a conference games, we’ve got to be ready. We can’t be out there experimenting or looking for our identity.”

Virginia coach Tony Bennett, fresh off the school’s first national championship, likes the move to 20 games because of the strength of competition that the schedule provides.

“I was here when it was 16 (games), and then it went to 18, and boy, that’s two more quality games,” Bennett said. “Now we’re at 20. You play in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, you play in these tournaments. So every game is a test. There’s such parity in college basketball.”

The move to 20 games has been mostly praised by those within the ACC, but the feeling is not unanimous.

“It’s more or less than proven over time that, when you talk to people that are experts in what you need to do to get in the NCAA Tournament, that the more conference games you play doesn’t really help your league get in more teams because you have more losses, but we’ll see how it all plays out,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “It’s a challenging schedule, and we have to be ready right away.”

As for whether or not the move to play conference games on the season’s opening night will become a permanent move for the ACC, Swofford would not commit beyond this year.

“We don’t know yet,” Swofford said. “We’re going to go through it this year and talk about it and then make some decisions going forward. But I’m excited about it. I think that it will grab basketball fans of the ACC and of the nation right out of the chute so to speak.”

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_accball2017102419541345.jpeg

In-conference openers part of move to 20-game schedule

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer