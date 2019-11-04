Local Roundup: St. Pauls’ Lupo heading to state cross country championship

By: Staff report
CARY — St. Pauls senior Trinston Lupo qualified for the NCHSAA 2A cross country state championships this coming Saturday after placing sixth in the 2A Mideast Regional this past weekend.

Lupo’s pace of 17:16 secured his first berth to the state championships that will be held at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Other runners from St. Pauls at the regional meet included Erickson Emanuel’s time of 20:48 to take 46th, Prince Igbokwe’s time of 24:41 for 74th and Jasmine Lorenzo in the girls race with a time of 23:59 to finish in 31st.

Lumberton had 10 runners compete in the 4A Mideast Regional at Carolina Horse Park in Raeford. Chadon Foreman placed the best in the girls race with a time of 25:04 for 87th place. Colin Stark finished a team-best 101st in the boys race with a time of 19:25.

Magnolia, Littlefield advance in middle school volleyball tourney

LUMBERTON — The volleyball teams from Magnolia and Littlefield will meet Thursday at Littlefield Middle School for the county volleyball championship.

The match will start at 4:30 p.m.

Both teams won their semifinal matches in three sets. Magnolia beat Prospect 25-20, 25-11 and 25-21. Littlefield defeated South Robeson.

Middle school football playoffs kick off Wednesday

LUMBERTON — The middle school football playoffs for the Public Schools of Robeson County starts on Wednesday.

The two semifinals feature Magnolia at South Robeson, while Prospect and Pembroke will face off at Purnell Swett. The championship game pits the winners together the following Wednesday with location TBD. All games start at 6 p.m.

Admission to all the game is $5 per person per game.

