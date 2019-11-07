Littlefield claims county volleyball title

November 7, 2019
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Littlefield Middle School volleyball team defeated Magnolia in three sets at home on Thursday to win the county middle school volleyball championship.

LUMBERTON — The Littlefield Middle School volleyball team claimed the Robeson County middle school volleyball championship at home over Magnolia Thursday.

The Lady Hornets won the title in three sets, by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-23.

The final set saw Magnolia and Littlefield trade out the lead before Magnolia jumped ahead 23-21. Littlefield closed with four straight points to finish off the match and win the championship.

The title closes out a season in which Littlefield won the Conference A regular season title and the regular season in Conference B was won by Prospect.

With the championship, Littlefield has won the last two county championship for female sports with the win in softball over Prospect.

Hornets top Magnolia in three sets

Staff report