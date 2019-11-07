UNCP faces difficult test at No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne

PEMBROKE — On the surface, Saturday’s football game at No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne certainly looks like a difficult matchup for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
But Braves coach Shane Richardson see it as an opportunity.
“I’m really excited to just see if we can take on that mentality and just go into this game with a great courage and go out there and let it all hang out and really play well,” Richardson said. “If we want to see ourselves as a premier program in the country, then we relish games like this to go out and prove ourselves.”
Saturday’s game against Lenoir-Rhyne (9-0) will kick off at 2 p.m. in Hickory.
The Bears are coming off a 20-13 win over then-No. 12 Wingate, and seven of their nine victories are by 13 points or more.
UNCP (3-6) lost 37-34 in overtime at Newberry after a 23-20 loss the week before at Tusculum. Saturday’s game is the fourth straight game away from home for the Braves, who have lost 14 consecutive road games.
“We’ve got to be able to be resilient in our mentality,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to hang on to the good things that are going on and wipe out the scoreboard and the record, and we can’t worry about that, we can’t dwell on that. We’ve got to build on the good things and work on the things that need to be fixed. If we can do that, we can hang on to who we really want to be and really play up to our potential this Saturday.”
The Braves rushed for 153 yards at Newberry, their second-highest rushing output in a game this season. Lenoir-Rhyne is holding opponents to 76 rushing yards per game.
“We’ve got to be able to push some people and get some holes that are opened up, and find what’s working in accordance to what they’re personnel is giving us,” Richardson said. “All of our guys on front have got to be on point; we’ve got to have great leverage and get great push and have running backs that are able to have great vision, and do some things there that really put all of us in great positions.”
The Bears have three running backs who get significant carries in Jaquay Mitchell, Jace Jordan and Ameen Stevens. Mitchell has the most yards, with 491, and Stevens has the most touchdowns with 10.
“We just need to play our responsibilities and do our jobs, and make sure guys are in the right gaps,” Richardson said. “We need to make sure we get off blocks, and sprint to the ball. We’ve got to be very aggressive on defense in terms of matching their physicality, and if we do step up to that we give ourselves an opportunity to really make this a very good game.”
Grayson Willingham has thrown for 1,368 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Lenoir-Rhyne won last year’s meeting 51-3 in Hickory, but UNCP won the two previous meetings in the series.
