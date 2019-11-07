Robeson County football picks for Week 12

LUMBERTON — Many high school athletes play two sports. But few play two in the same season.

Many of those who do play two sports, that are very different, have one similar task: kicking the ball. As a result, four of Robeson County’s high schools have student-athletes who star on both the soccer and football fields.

Purnell Swett’s Nick Ramirez, St. Pauls’ Christopher Canuto and Red Springs’ Oscar Salgado each use their foot to play both the American game of football and soccer, the game known around the world as football. Lumberton has three athletes who play both soccer and football, with Jorge Gomez serving as the starting kicker and punter.

The No. 1 challenge for these student-athletes is the balancing act of playing two sports while also keeping up academically.

“To try to balance it, playing two sports, some of us have jobs, plus school, and you’ve got family,” Ramirez said. “But these coaches have been amazing these past three years. They understood that I can’t make it to practice all the time. Wednesdays before soccer games, Thursday’s walk-through practice and Friday is the football game. So the coaches have been really good to us.”

“I’ve got to keep up with everything, and it’s very hard,” Canuto said. “But it’s worth it.”

Ramirez is in a unique situation, because as the goalkeeper for the Rams soccer team he gets to punt on the pitch in addition to doing it on the gridiron.

“A soccer ball, it’s a circle, there’s nothing about it. If you hit it with good contact, it’s going to fly,” Ramirez said. “But a football, it’s a weird shape, it’s almost an egg shape, and it’s called a sweet spot; you’ve got to hit the sweet spot. I’ve learned through the years that it’s all about the drop. If you have a good drop and you hit the sweet spot, you’re going to get a good punt.”

The Rams senior, who has the physical appearance of a linebacker or lineman, also runs down the field on kickoffs with the coverage team, trying to get a tackle like the rest of his teammates.

“The kickoff team has been amazing,” Ramirez said. “We’re down there headhunting, trying not to get a return. I love it. Sometimes I tell the boys just to leave him just so I can get a good hit. I’ll never forget my first hit, against Douglas Byrd.”

Gomez returned to football this year for his junior season after playing the game in middle school, and has played soccer all his life.

“One day I heard they needed a new kicker,” Gomez said. “I just wanted to give it another try, and it just came back to me.”

Gomez says that playing a contact sport like football has made him more physical and aggressive on the soccer field.

“For soccer, (football has) added more toughness to me,” Gomez said. “The pressure, with the football players running at me, has given me more confidence in myself.”

Salgado is following in the footsteps of his uncle, who played kicker for the Red Devils in the early 2000’s in an era that the school did not have a soccer team. He says that family connection is not the only one he feels on the football field.

“At first, it was just a thing I wanted to try, but now, all the boys want me, now we’re family,” Salgado said. “After last year, my sophomore year, it was a good experience but it wasn’t as good as it is this time, because I got better as a person and as a player. It’s a privilege and an honor to play, especially for this team.”

The junior often attends practices for both sports on the same day to make sure he is prepared for game action with each team.

Canuto, a senior, has in his third season kicking for the football team. He practices with the gridiron Bulldogs one day a week before participating in gameplay.

“The coach came my sophomore year and asked me to be the kicker. Somehow, Coach Martin and him made an agreement about me kicking,” Canuto said. “Basically I just practice football on Thursday and play on Friday. It can be challenging, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Canuto says that, while there’s very little similarity between football and soccer, each helps him improve his skills in the other.

“Soccer kind of helps me with my technique. Football helps with my physicality, how physical I am,” Canuto said. “The technique is different. You’ve got to have consistency, and just a big leg to get it where you need it.”

Salgado agreed that playing each sports helps him become a better player in both of them.

“Soccer has helped me with accuracy, and how to hit a ball,” Salgado said. “Football has helped me with teamwork, because football is all about teamwork, and that’s what I try to bring to the soccer team.”

Ramirez said that, in addition to himself, each of the county’s athletes playing both soccer and football has been an asset to their teams.

“We do a pretty good job of stepping up to take the job, and of course if a high school doesn’t have a permanent kicker, they go to the soccer team (to find one),” Ramirez said. “I think they’ve done a pretty good job, and I’ve enjoyed it every year.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jorge Gomez dribbles past a defender on the pitch in a match earlier this season. Gomez splits time as the school’s midfield leader in soccer as well as a punter and kicker in football. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_0339.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jorge Gomez dribbles past a defender on the pitch in a match earlier this season. Gomez splits time as the school’s midfield leader in soccer as well as a punter and kicker in football. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Oscar Salgado kicks a field goal earlier this season. Salgado was also a defender/midfielder on the Red Devils’ football team this fall. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_4184.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Oscar Salgado kicks a field goal earlier this season. Salgado was also a defender/midfielder on the Red Devils’ football team this fall. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Nick Ramirez punts a football against Hoke this year. Being a goalkeeper on the soccer team, Ramirez gets to translate punting the ball in both sports in the fall. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_0730.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Nick Ramirez punts a football against Hoke this year. Being a goalkeeper on the soccer team, Ramirez gets to translate punting the ball in both sports in the fall.

Soccer players double as football kickers

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer