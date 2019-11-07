Robeson County football picks for Week 12

LUMBERTON — Cousins versus cousins and friends versus friends is the best way to sum up two of the three matchups to close out the regular season.
The two in-county games bring what could be the best matchups all season for the four fan bases. After all, the two previous in-county matchups didn’t lack any excitement and brings all the familarity and respect local players have for their opponents.
The playoffs are basically locked in for Fairmont, St. Pauls and Red Springs, but it’s always good to go into the postseason with positive momentum. The same goes for Purnell Swett and Lumberton looking to end their misery and have something to build off into the offseason.
Record through Week 11: 39-7.
Red Springs at St. Pauls
After diving deep into the history books last night, I saw where the all-time series between these two schools, which is the longest current running in-county matchup on the gridiron, is tied at 32 wins for each side. Win No. 33, bragging rights and a positive end to the regular season is what both are wanting with the playoffs a certainty for both teams.
This game pits the two biggest football rosters in Robeson County against each other, as well as the two best rushing attacks and the two best teams in many people’s minds. The winner will be the team that is able to move the ball on the ground better, and the Red Devils have shown they have what it takes to shut down the area’s best.
Red Springs 21, St. Pauls 14
Lumberton at Purnell Swett
Well someone has to win this one. With the teams having losing streaks of six and 13 games leading into this matchup, the woes will end for one squad, while the other will be left to sulk over a lost opportunity for the next nine months. While all the focus in the Sandhills Athletic Conference will be shifted 14 miles as the crow flies to the west in Laurinburg to Scotland and Richmond, this game brings its fair share of emotion.
Both teams have had their struggles in conference play, but as of late, Purnell Swett’s defense has posted two positive showings against Jack Britt and Seventy-First. That hasn’t been the case for Lumberton losing by an average of 43 points per contest in league play, with the closest game a 37-point loss at Pinecrest. For two teams that haven’t scored a lot of points, this is their time.
Purnell Swett 28, Lumberton 24
Douglas Byrd at Fairmont
No one misses South Robeson more than Fairmont. This game was slated to pit the two southern schools in Robeson County against each other, but perhaps this might could start a new end-of-year tradition for both squads. Douglas Byrd and Fairmont are the odd teams out when it comes to the final week of the regular season with no rival to play. The odd-numbered Patriot Athletic Conference leaves the Eagles out to dry, but renews the young series between the programs that have played twice in the previous two years.
Fairmont has its sights set on something past Douglas Byrd, but can’t look past a sneaky athletic team that would love to spoil the Golden Tornadoes’ senior night. This game is a chance for Fairmont to avenge a season-opening loss last year to the Eagles at home that snapped Douglas Byrd’s 25-game losing streak.
Fairmont 30, Douglas Byrd 12
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.