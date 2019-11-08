UNCP men’s hoops coach Ben Miller on administrative leave; will miss season opener

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball coach Ben Miller is currently on administrative leave from the program, and will not be on the sidelines this weekend as the team opens the season.

UNCP officials confirmed that Miller is currently on a two-week leave of absence that began Monday and an incident that prompted the decision in question is currently under review. Assistant coach Tony Jones is standing in with Miller’s absence as the Braves being the year in Florence, S.C., at the Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Challenge against Catawba Friday at 1 p.m. and Newberry on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The two-week leave will also cause Miller to miss the game on Tuesday at Winston-Salem State, as well as games next Saturday and Sunday in the Queens Tournament in Charlotte against Tusculum and Queens.

Miller has been with the program for 11 seasons and is the winningest coach in program history with 199 wins.

