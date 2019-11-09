Lupo racing to first state championship

November 9, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Courtesy photo St. Pauls senior Trintston Lupo runs in the 2A Mideast Regionals last weekend. His sixth-place finish was enough to earn him his first state championship on Saturday in Kernersville.

ST. PAULS — When St. Pauls senior Trinston Lupo toes the starting line at the NCHSAA 2A state cross country championship at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday, he is looking to close his high school career on a high note.

Contrary to popular belief, Lupo said coming home with or without a state title won’t dictate a positive showing among the state’s best.

“As long as I can bring my time down, to the low 16 (minutes) or even 15, I’ll be proud. Either 99 or first, I’ll be fine,” Lupo said.

Coach Corey Thompson said that his competitive nature on a big stage should cultivate a good showing.

“I expect him to go out and do the best he can do. He is a gifted runner and he’s better when he’s around gifted competition so I expect him to go out and push himself,” Thompson said. “He’s a very competitive kid and a very good kid and when the lights turn on that’s when he really shines.”

Lupo wasn’t pleased with his showing at regionals hosted at WakeMed Soccer Park last weekend. His sixth-place finish in a time of 17:16, was one of the slower showings from the Three Rivers Conference male runner of the year’s season.

“I didn’t know the course so I stuck with some boys in the top 10. There was a group of like four or five and they kind of passed me and this boy so I was stuck behind him,” Lupo said. “If I had lost him, I knew I would’ve got lost on the track and I ended up being at 17. By the end of the race, my coach was telling me to pick it up and I didn’t because I didn’t know if it was the end of the race.”

The senior set his personal best at the South View Jungle Run before school started in a time of 16:45 and has that as his mark to beat going to states.

Training for Lupo has been a steady dose of running with the St. Pauls JROTC Raiders program.

“We run a 5k like three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but Tuesday and Thursdays we run like a mile. So I probably run eight or 10 miles a week,” he said.

The 2A boys race starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

