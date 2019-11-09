From the Fringe

PEMBROKE — Last season, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke struggled in close games.

Now, with the start of the 2019-20 season close, the Braves are hoping to turn an extra year’s experience into a more competitive team.

The Braves return their top three scorers from last year’s 8-20 team that finished ninth in the 12-team Peach Belt Conference with a 7-15 league record. UNCP, who was 1-12 away from home, had 10 losses by eight points or less.

“I think we’ve got to take care of the basketball better than we have,” said UNCP coach John Haskins, entering his 16th season with the women’s program after previously coaching the Braves men. “And then the way we play defense gives us a chance, because we’re usually a solid defensive team. And then we’ve got to handle late-game situations and be able to execute, make shots at important times.”

Guards Tee Graham and Melanie Horne and forward Aliyah Farmer return after they were the top three scorers for the Braves last year. Deja McCain, who played only three games, averaged the fourth-most points per game on the team but only played three games due to an Achilles injury.

McCain remains out to start the season with her injury and Graham is out with a knee injury, but both are expected to be out soon.

“We’re just trying to get healthy,” Haskins said. “We’ve got two potential starters out due to injury. We don’t know when we’ll get them back, but I think it’s been to go through two scrimmages without them, so at least we understand what we need to do.”

The Braves averaged just 56.7 points per game last year, so becoming a better-scoring team is a high priority going into this winter.

“We couldn’t score last year,” Haskins said. “We struggled to score the ball, shot a low percentage from three, didn’t shoot enough free throws. Hopefully we’ll have a little more scoring, and it could come from different places. We’re a little bit better at attacking the rim off the dribble, and in transition.

“The biggest thing we’ve got to get away from this year is we can’t have big scoring droughts. We had a lot of them last year, and that just puts a lot of pressure on your defense, so I think we’ve got to be able to consistently score the basketball.”

Graham’s 12 points per game, 3.1 assists per game and two steals per game were team highs last year, and she also grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game from the point guard position. Horne, also in the backcourt, had 10.9 pints per game, 2.5 assists per game and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game last year, while shooting 80 percent from the free-throw line.

But while those two established players should continue to contribute for the Braves, Haskins also expects backcourt contributions from some of his younger players.

“We’ve added some perimeter kids that we really think will make a difference for us, starting with Alcenia Purnell,” Haskins said. “She’s been really solid so far, she’s taken over the point guard spot (with Graham’s injury). That’s not ideal, to have a freshman running the point, but she understands what we’re doing and has done a good job.”

In addition to Purnell, the backcourt features Tiara Williams, a junior-college transfer, Courtney Smith, a solid shooter, and Aniah McManus, who Haskins called a “waterbug point guard.”

In the frontcourt, Farmer averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds last year.

“Aliyah is going to give us that hustle play,” Farmer said. “She’s a hard matchup; she can run the floor, she puts it on the floor, gets to the offensive glass, and she’s a great competitor.”

McCain averaged 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in her three games last year, transferring after three seasons at Division-I North Carolina Central.

In addition to Farmer and McCain, Haskins expects big things from Diamond Fedrick and Danielle Heath in the frontcourt.

“We’ve brought in Diamond Fedrick from Niagara Community College,” Haskins said. “She’s a big body, she’s long; she’s not a great offensive threat, but she can score some, make some layups, finish some plays, get some putbacks.

“Danielle Heath I think is the X-factor for us inside. She had some great games for us inside, and she had a great scrimmage with about 22 points. Just getting her a little more consistent, a little more aggressive is going to be important.”

The season starts with a demanding non-conference stretch of games, including two teams that played in the NCAA Division II Tournament last year and an additional team picked second in the CIAA.

It starts Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Southern Wesleyan in the PBC/Conference Carolinas Challenge. The Braves also play Barton in the challenge, Saturday at 3 p.m. at Southern Wesleyan, before their home opener against Fayetteville State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“It’s always a hard schedule,” Haskins said. “We play the Wingates and Fayetteville States, we’re playing Barton, they’ve been an NCAA Tournament team. I think Chowan is solid, Lenoir-Rhyne is solid. St. Augustine, this is the first year we’ve played them. And then you know how hard it is inside the league.”

The Braves have finished with a losing record, both overall and in conference play, in six of the last seven years. But as the new season begins, Haskins believes if things go well his group can be more competitive than in recent years.

“If we keep getting better, if these young kids keep getting better and understand what we’re doing, and if we can keep people healthy,” he said, “I think we can be a very competitive basketball team.”

UNCP Photo UNC Pembroke guard Tee Graham dribbles in a game last season. Graham is the Braves’ leading returner in points, assists and steals per game from last season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_AF4P9545.jpg UNCP Photo UNC Pembroke guard Tee Graham dribbles in a game last season. Graham is the Braves’ leading returner in points, assists and steals per game from last season.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer