From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout with a four-stroke victory over Ricky Harris and Lonail Locklear. Bucky Beasley and J.T. Powers won the second flight, with Knocky Thorndyke and Ronnie Chavis taking second place. Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones won the third flight followed by Richard Moore and Ray Locklear who came in second. Dial, Jones, Delton Burns, and Jimmy Dyson were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday morning, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier 68; David Sessions 69; Aaron Maynor 70; James Barron 70; Jack Thompson 70; Mark Lassiter 71; Ricky Hamilton 72; Barry Leonard 72; Eddie Williams 72; Kirk Hamilton 72; Richard Coleman 73; Bill Link 73; Donald Arnette 73; James Thompson 73; Mike Gandley 73; Tommy Davis 73; Rick Smith 74; Billy Allen 75; John Stanley 75; Tommy Newberry 77; Ken Spangler 78; Terry Grier 78; Rick Baxley 78; Matt Lassiter 79; Aaron Ostrander 79.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Timmy Stutts won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout by three strokes.

Finishing runners-up were Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine. First flight winners were Gurney Bullard and Ray Lowry in a scorecard playoff over Jerry Long and David Evans.

Closest to the flag winners were Willie Oxendine and Hartley Oxendine.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

