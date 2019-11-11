Week 12 by the numbers

LUMBERTON — Rivalry week has come and gone, and the in-county bragging rights belong to St. Pauls and Purnell Swett after each earned victories.
The Bulldogs topped Red Springs 24-7, while the Rams won 24-21 in overtime over Lumberton.
Fairmont lost a non-conference game to Douglas Byrd, 6-0.
Now, the three Three Rivers Conference teams in Robeson prepare for the playoffs while the two Sandhills Athletic Conference teams each ended their season, as they fell short of qualification for the state tournament.
But before those respective postseasons and offseasons begin, here’s a final look at the best performances from Week 12.
Team of the Week
St. Pauls — The Bulldogs won on senior night to spoil Red Springs’ perfect TRC record, using three forced turnovers and another terrific rushing performance from Marqueise Coleman en route to victory over their rivals. The Bulldogs overcame a 7-0 halftime deficit and scored 24 unanswered points to earn the win.
Contributions to the cause for St. Pauls included interceptions by Emonta Smith and Zarron Glover, a fumble recovery by Anthony Campbell and a 38-yard field goal by Christopher Canuto. The Bulldog defense held the prolific Red Springs rushing game under 170 yards.
The win improved the Bulldogs’ playoff seeding, but they’ll have a long trip as they head to Currituck County in the first round Friday.
Headlining performance
Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls — The Bulldogs’ workhorse back had 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s big win over Red Springs. Coleman did not have a carry for negative yardage until his final touch of the night.
Against the Red Devils, the senior was playing his final regular-season home game, and likely last home game overall. His 1,876 rushing yards rank third in the state overall, according to MaxPreps, and first in the 2A classification, and his 26 touchdowns are third in 2A.
Other top performances
Mikail Breeden, QB, St. Pauls — Completed five passes.
Jahlil Brunson, RB, Red Springs — Rushed for a touchdown, with 17 yards on just three carries.
Kevin Bryant, DB, Red Springs — Intercepted a pass.
Traveze Billinger, DB, Red Springs — Intercepted a pass.
Zeke Snell, RB/DB, Purnell Swett — Rushed for 167 yards on 26 carries and intercepted two passes.
Micah Carter, QB, Purnell Swett — Completed eight of 13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Austin Chavis, TE, Purnell Swett — Caught four passes for 39 yards with a touchdown and completed a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Garyen Maynor, WR, Purnell Swett — Caught a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Jermaine McNeill, DB, Purnell Swett — Intercepted a pass.
Jadarion Chatman, QB, Lumberton — Rushed for 129 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown and completed five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Jordan McNeill, WR, Lumberton — Caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Hunter Hickman, WR, Lumberton — Caught two passes for 30 yards with a 25-yard touchdown reception.
