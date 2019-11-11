Local Roundup: St. Pauls’ Lupo takes 39th at states

By: Staff report
KERNERSVILLE — St. Pauls senior Trinston Lupo posted a top-40 finish at the NCHSAA 2A cross country state championships in Kernersville on Saturday.

Lupo’s time of 17:19 was good enough for a 39th-place finish in his only appearance at the state championship race.

The winning time of the race was 15:40 posted by North Lincoln’s Jason Thomson. North Lincoln also won the overall team championship.

Chepskesir wins NCAA Southeast Regional

WINGATE — Sophomore Joshua Chepkesir captured his second consecutive region title after turning in the second fastest 10K time in school history and led The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s cross country team to a seventh-place showing on Saturday morning at the NCAA Southeast Region Championships.

On the women’s side, Erman Jepleting (10th) and Skylar Moreno (21th) both raked in all-region honors with top-25 showings to pace the Braves to an eighth-place finish.

Chepkesir registered a time of 30:30.7 to capture his second all-region honor, while also posting just the third sub-31-minute 10K performance in the history of the program. Silus Kipkoech picked up all-region honors as well with a time of 31:54.8 and a 12th place finish. Freshman Tirus Kirwa crossed in 58th place with a time of 34:07.8, while Jarett Arabie (34:19.7) and Mat Maier (34:25.7) rounded out the scoring for the Braves in 65th and 70th place, respectively.

Will Stratton (76th) covered the 10K course in 34:42.3, while freshman teammate Hunter Levy (78th) finished the race in 34:48.7.

Jepleting (22:40.8) covered the 6K course with the 7th-fastest time in the history of the UNCP for the women’s program on the way to a 10th place finish, while Skylar Moreno was 21st with a time of 23:06.1. Freshman Valary Samoei (24:03.9) crossed in 55th place, while Riley Axe (24:23.9) and Sam Badami (24:57.7) rounded out the scoring for the Braves in 66th and 87th place, respectively.

Shelby McMurray (26:27.5) came away with a 116th-place finish.

By virtue of his region title, Chepkesir has automatically qualified to compete as an individual at the NCAA Division II Championships on November 23 in Sacramento, Calif. Possible additional at-large nominations will be announced next week.

