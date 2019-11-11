Bym: Rivalry week brings out all the parity

ST. PAULS — The hardest week of the season to predict games is always the final week of the high school football seasons.
You can take account a team’s defense, offense, experience and other intangibles when looking at most football matchups, but rivalry games always bring an extra element of unpredictability. Even for games that aren’t rivalries, per se.
The region’s football scores can attest to the parity in the area, and not just in Robeson County.
St. Pauls has spent the weekend celebrating its win to ruin Red Springs’ perfect run through the Three Rivers Conference, and Purnell Swett gets to spend the offseason celebrating its win that kept 0-for jokes from swirling around the program for the next nine months.
Teams like Fairmont and Lumberton found themselves on the end of losses they didn’t want to take. Lumberton’s defeat was one that will haunt the program going into an offseason set with more change, while Fairmont has to have a short memory going into the playoffs after an embarrassing senior night showing against a determined Douglas Byrd team that had one win going into the season.
Parity struck elsewhere in the Sandhills Athletic Conference on Friday as Hoke defeated Pinecrest at home and Jack Britt fell to Seventy-First to bring both teams into a tie for fifth in the league standings. Both of which capped off a weird Week 12 in the Sandhills, with the one predicted ending coming with Richmond’s rout of Scotland.
Now the Sandhills gets the benefit of being the state’s toughest league with all six teams in the conference that made the playoffs — sorry Purnell Swett and Lumberton — either hosting a first-round game or getting a bye to host a second-round contest.
The depth of the Three Rivers insured that its top five teams got into the 2A/2AA state playoffs, with Fairmont and East Bladen sneaking in as a part of the final four seeds to the big dance.
Robeson County’s three teams in the TRC have found parity this season as each had a 1-1 record against their in-conference rivals, just like the top three teams in the Three Rivers have against each other.
Red Springs, after taking care of business in the regular season despite the final game letdown, and Whiteville get to host first-round games now. Red Springs is the last Robeson County team to claim a playoff win, doing so on the road in 2017, and a week to regroup and recuperate could ensure another second-round visit at least, but a win against the Bulldogs could’ve secured a higher seed and a more favorable matchup for the Red Devils.
A long road trip awaits St. Pauls, but that was to be expected from the team that had an early disappointment to Fairmont, and one late in the year to Whiteville that cost it a home playoff game.
With that being said, expect the battle-tested, seasoned squads from the Three Rivers to have strong showings in the playoffs.
But then again, the playoffs are about just as hard to predict as rivalry week, almost like it’s Week 12 with an extra dose of parity each week.
