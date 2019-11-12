UNCP falls to Clayton State in penalties in PBC quarters

By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
UNCP Photo UNC Pembroke’s Kristina Stevenson, 25, beats Clayton State’s Isabel Massa, 9, to the ball during Tuesday’s Peach Belt Conference quarterfinal match between the teams in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — After 110 minutes on Tuesday night, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s soccer team and Clayton State had played to a dead heat, even if that was the only heat on the field at Lumbee River EMC Stadium on a cold, wet night.

The Peach Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal match stood at a 1-1 draw and went to penalty kicks, where Clayton State won 4-1 to advance to the semifinals.

“I’m proud of my team; we had three starters out with ACL injuries and two more starters came out with injury in this game, but the players that were on the pitch performed to the best of their abilities,” UNCP coach Lars Andersson said. “And ultimately the responsibility falls on my shoulders.”

Braves goalkeeper Gina Ryan got hands on two of the Lakers’ shots in penalty kicks, but could not secure the ball to make the stop. After that, Ann-Cathrin Zabel hit the game-clinching shot for Clayton State (8-6-2). Paula Valbuena, who had UNCP’s goal in regulation, made her shot in penalties before Nona Borden missed the net and Katy Ryan’s shot was blocked.

Valbuena’s goal came on a shot from about 40 yards out in the 43rd minute and gave UNCP (14-4-1) a 1-0 halftime lead, after a couple of near misses for Clayton State early on — one shot, by Manoly Baquerizo, hit off the crossbar of the goal, and on another shot Gina Ryan blocked Marie Devillers’ free kick.

Baquerizo scored the equalizer for Clayton State in the 54th minute. The Lakers outshot the Braves 12-9 for the game, but never took the lead in regulation or extra time.

The Braves now await their NCAA Tournament fate; the field will be announced Monday. Six teams will make the southeast regional, and UNCP entered this week sixth in the regional rankings. Clayton State’s win kept their season alive, as they must win the PBC Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

“Being a 6-seed and barely above .500, (the conference tournament is Clayton State’s) only chance to make the NCAA Tournament,” Andersson said. “For us that’s not the case. But if I had to guess, I think we’re out (of the NCAA Tournament) now, but I could be wrong.”

Regardless of whether the Braves are able to continue their season in the NCAA Tournament, Andersson said not advancing to the semifinals in the PBC Tournament is something the program is not used to.

“I don’t remember the last time we missed out on the final four of the conference tournament,” he said. “It’s a huge shock to us and it will take time for us to process.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

