Akia Pruitt’s 20-20 showing lifts UNCP past Winston-Salem State

November 12, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
UNCP Athletics UNCP senior Akia Pruitt posted a 20-point, 20-rebound showing at Winston-Salem State on Tuesday as the Braves improved to 3-0.

WINSTON-SALEM — Senior Akia Pruitt registered his 22nd career double-double with 20 points and a career-best 20 rebounds to lead a quartet of Braves with double-figure scoring nights, and the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team remained perfect on the campaign with a 75-64 win at Winston-Salem State on Tuesday.

The Braves (3-0) have now captured all five matchups in the series with the Rams that dates back to the 2015 season. Tuesday’s contest marked the season opener for Winston-Salem State (0-1) whose only other action this season was a 35-point exhibition loss at UNC Chapel Hill nearly two weeks ago.

The Braves shot better than 45 percent from the field, including a 6-for-13 mark from the perimeter, but 10 turnovers by UNCP kept it close, at least in the early going. Winston-Salem State scored five quick points to grab its first lead of the night, 16-15, on Mason Harrell’s jumper with 12:08 left before halftime and went back-and-forth with the visitors for the next 3 1/2 minutes before started to distance itself for good. Tyrell Kirk’s jumper with 30 seconds left would give UNCP a 39-28 edge heading into the locker rooms.

UNCP opened the second half with a 10-1 run and pushed its lead out to 20 points, 49-29, on Kirk’s 3-pointer just more than four minutes in. Winston-Salem State counted with a 12-2 run minutes later and whittled its deficit down to just 10 points, 53-43, after three free throws from Julius Barnes at the 10:58 mark. Jordan Ratliff’s layup with just more than seven minutes left, however, signaled a 5-0 scoring spurt by the Braves that all but put the game away.

Kirk turned in 19 points on 7-of-14 field goal shooting, while also tallying five assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Ratliffe (4-of-10 shooting) and Carson Mounce (5-of-8) each added 10 points for the visitors.

UNCP is 3-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 squad captured its first seven outings of the season.

UP NEXT

The Braves will continue their season-opening six-game home stand this weekend when they head to Charlotte for a Queens-hosted round-robin tournament. The Braves will battle Tusculum on Saturday evening to open up their portion of tournament play, and will close out their weekend stay on Sunday with a marquee tilt against seventh-ranked Queens.

UNCP Athletics UNCP senior Akia Pruitt posted a 20-point, 20-rebound showing at Winston-Salem State on Tuesday as the Braves improved to 3-0.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_AF4P0402.jpgUNCP Athletics UNCP senior Akia Pruitt posted a 20-point, 20-rebound showing at Winston-Salem State on Tuesday as the Braves improved to 3-0.

Staff report