Akia Pruitt’s 20-20 showing lifts UNCP past Winston-Salem State

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett and Lumberton football teams each struggled through a tough 2019 season leading into Friday’s rivalry meetings between the schools.

After a back-and-forth duel, the Rams ended the season with a drought-breaking victory, while the Pirates suffered another heartbreak as Purnell Swett earned a 24-21 overtime victory.

“I’m really happy, because the seniors that have been here for the four years that I’ve been here — they were freshman when I came — deserve something like this to end their career,” Purnell Swett coach Robbie Brown said after the Rams avoided the fourth winless season in school history, and snapped a 13-game losing streak. “That’s what we talked about, we told the underclassmen we needed to step it up so these guys could go out with a win, because they deserve it.”

“We went through a bunch of tough times this year and had some adversity, so to come out on top against Lumberton is a big deal for us,” senior linebacker/tight end Austin Chavis said.

Purnell Swett (1-10, 1-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) won the game on a 33-yard field goal by senior Nick Ramirez in the extra session.

“It’s just amazing,” Ramirez said. “I’m not even a permanent football player, but these boys, they sit here and give their all at practice and in the weight room, on the field. I just had to find a way to repay them back. I did it against our rival, Lumberton, on our senior night, in the last football game that a lot of us will play, so I’m excited. Words can’t even explain it. It was an ugly kick, but it went in.”

“He’s another one of those seniors that that’s just what he deserves,” Brown said. “He’s been kicking for us since he was a sophomore, and he’s been steady and he’s been a rock, and that was pretty fitting for him to win the game.”

Lumberton (2-9, 0-7 SAC) finishes the season without a conference win for the first time since a three-year stretch without one from 2003-05.

“It’s hard looking at the kids, it’s hard seeing them down and out, but that’s life, you’ve got to overcome that,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “You’ve got to go through the valley to get to the mountaintop, and you’ve got to climb, you’ve got to keep working and you’ve got to build together. It’s a tough way to lose, but I’m proud of my kids.”

Lumberton possessed the ball first in overtime, and on third down, quarterback Jadarion Chatman’s pass was intercepted by Purnell Swett’s Zeke Snell. Pirate receiver Jordan McNeill grabbed the ball out of Snell’s hands a moment later and stepped across the goal line, but the play was ruled dead — by rule, the ball is dead after any change of possession in overtime, unlike in regulation.

“I read the quarterback,” Snell, a junior who had two interceptions, said. “I knew it was a bad snap, and then when I saw him throw it, I just took over because it was a bad throw. I just took advantage of it.”

Snell was also the offensive star for the Rams, rushing for 167 yards on 26 carries. Micah Carter completed eight of his 13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

“Zeke has come a long way in a year,” Brown said. “You can tell he’s taken advantage of our weight program, and he’s got strength, speed and agility. He’s literally made himself into an elite running back.”

Austin Chavis caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown, and also threw a touchdown pass from 37 yards on a double-pass play.

“This week it was something we put in, we decided we were going to put in a couple of trick plays, just to try it out, and it ended up working,” Chavis said.

Lumberton junior quarterback Jadarion Chatman rushed 28 times for 129 yards and a touchdown, and completed five of 14 passes for 106 yards with two touchdowns. Senior Jordan McNeill caught five passes for 83 yards and sophomore Hayden Hickman caught two passes for 30 yards; both had a touchdown reception.

The Pirates missed a field goal on their opening drive, then Purnell Swett drove 80 yards and scored on a 5-yard Carter-to-Chavis pass for a 7-0 lead.

Chatman was intercepted by Jermaine McNeill on the next Lumberton drive before the teams exchanged punts and Ramirez missed a 47-yard field goal attempt before the end of the half.

The Rams scored on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter on Chavis’ pass to sophomore Garyen Maynor, taking a 14-0 lead.

Lumberton drove 60 yards on the ensuing possession to score on a 2-yard Chatman run on a drive filled with them, cutting the lead to 14-7 with 4:40 left in the third.

The Pirates recovered on onside kick, then five plays later scored on a 25-yard Chatman-to-Hickman pass to tie the game at 14-14 with 1:03 left in the third.

Lumberton took the lead on their next drive, scoring on a 53-yard pass from Chatman to McNeill for a 21-14 advantage with 8:16 remaining.

“If they continue to fight the way they did right there in the second half, we’re going to be fine,” Deese said. “That’s a great building block, and we’re going to use this outcome as fuel to come back in the offseason and be ready to go.”

The Rams answered with a 1-yard Snell run to tie the game at 21-21 with 3:34 to go.

After a 50-yard Chatman run, the Pirates were in position to try to score in the final minute, but Snell’s first interception ended the threat and sent the game to overtime.

Purnell Swett has won 11 of the last 17 meetings and closes to within one game in the all-time series, which Lumberton leads 19-18. The Rams have won nine of the last 11 meetings in Pembroke.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Zeke Snell, 27, runs past Lumberton’s Justin Bridgeman during Friday’s game between the schools in Pembroke. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_4603.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Zeke Snell, 27, runs past Lumberton’s Justin Bridgeman during Friday’s game between the schools in Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Purnell Swett’s Nick Ramirez, 93, kicks a game-winning 31-yard field goal in overtime against Lumberton on Friday in Pembroke.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer