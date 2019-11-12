All-county soccer: Ramirez, Martin named county’s best

By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Nick Ramirez closed a prolific high school soccer career by earning the county’s Player of the Year award. He was fifth in the 4A class with more than 180 saves in his final season.

LUMBERTON — To follow up the all-county recognition from volleyball season, the end of the soccer season brings about another year with the all-county boys soccer team and postseason awards for the 2019 season.

Soccer in Robeson County saw a historic year with the inaugural Robeson Cup that Lumberton pulled out over Purnell Swett back in October.

With soccer season ending two weeks ago and all four teams left out of the state playoffs, here’s a list of Robeson’s best in the sport this season based on coach recommendations and input from The Robesonian sports staff.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nick Ramirez, Sr., GK, Purnell Swett — Ramirez, the senior leader for Purnell Swett, was a stalwart in goal for the Rams throughout the season, all while splitting his time between soccer and football. In 21 games played, Ramirez allowed 44 goals with 184 saves, totaling 8.8 saves per game. He held Hoke and Pinecrest, the two best teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, to four total goals over 330 minutes between the pipes.

His 184 saves were fifth-best in the 4A classification this season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brent Martin, St. Pauls — Martin is the coach of the year after overachieving with this year’s Bulldogs team. Martin expected in August his team would struggle though a rebuilding year after losing 13 seniors from last year’s team. This year, with a younger unit, the Bulldogs were 10-4 in Three Rivers Conference play and 10-7 overall, tying for second in the league.

It’s the second coach of the year honor in the county for Martin.

TEAM REPRESENTATIVES

For Lumberton (13-11), seniors Kameron Chavis and Nate Cribb and juniors Jorge Gomez Eloy Hernandez were selected to the all-county team. Hernandez had 15 goals, which led the Pirates, and six assists, which tied for a team high with Chavis. Chavis also had six goals. Cribb had nine goals and two assists and Gomez had nine goals and five assists.

Purnell Swett (7-16) is represented by forward Jafet Robles and sophomore defender Nehemiah Maynor. Robles led the team with 16 goals and four assists and Maynor had two goals and three assists, while also anchoring a talented young defensive back line.

Red Springs (10-6) senior Rafael Valencia earns his second all-county soccer recognition, and is joined by teammate Javier Villagomez. Valencia scored 13 goals with 10 assists for the Red Devils, and Villagomez, a sophomore, was not far behind with 12 goals and eight assists.

St. Pauls senior Christopher Canuto, junior Allan Diaz-Inestroza and sophomore Anthony Sosa earn honors on the team as well. Sosa led the team with 18 goals and eight assists in his first year at the varsity level. Diaz-Inestroza scored 12 goals with four assists, and Canuto, the team’s senior leader, had eight goals and one assist.

Soccer players given all-county honors

By Chris Stiles

Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

