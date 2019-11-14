RED SPRINGS — When Red Springs lost the second game of their 2019 football season to Forest Hills, the Red Devils used the defeat as a learning experience and a wake-up call and promptly won their next seven games, propelling them to a share of the Three Rivers Conference title.

After losing their regular-season finale 24-7 to St. Pauls, the Red Devils hope the same happens as they move into the 2A state playoffs, beginning with their first-round game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host Midway.

“You learn more from each loss than you do a win,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “Would I have have loved to win it and won the conference championship outright? Of course. But you can’t cry over spilled milk either. You’ve got to move on, and prepare for the next one. And the next one’s the most important one.”

The game was moved from Friday to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather. Fairmont’s first-round game at top-seeded Clinton and St. Pauls’ game at Currituck County were also moved up 24 hours.

Red Springs (9-2) is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2012, which was also the last time the Red Devils won a conference championship. They reached the second round of the playoffs in 2017 and did not qualify last year.

Midway (8-3) won its first seven games before losing three out of four to finish the regular season, including a 49-3 defeat at Clinton last week, and finished tied for fourth in the East Central Conference with a 2-3 league record.

“They’re an 8-3 team; they’re a super-quality opponent and they wouldn’t be here at this point in time if they weren’t,” Ches said. “I don’t believe in ‘recent performances’ too much. I think they’re going to come in hungry (Thursday) and play their best game of the year. I’m ready for a grudge match, I’m ready for a battle.”

The Raiders, coached by Cory Barnes, have scored 29.8 points per game this season with a balanced offensive attack.

“(We need to play) responsibility football,” Ches said. “Their (run-pass option) game is excellent. The quarterback is accurate, the running back can go to the house at any time. They’re a super-quality team, coached very well. I’m excited to get to be on the field with them.”

Quarterback Wyatt Holland has completed 57 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,408 yards on the season, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The sophomore has two main targets: Cameron Barefoot, who has 28 catches for 489 yards and five touchdowns, and Jaden Covington, who has 23 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns. Lane Baggett also has three touchdown receptions.

Deantae Byrd leads the Raiders on the ground, running for 1,104 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

Defensively, the Raiders have allowed 22.7 points per game for the season, but have recently allowed 49 to Clinton and 56 to Wallace-Rose Hill.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of No. 13 Kinston at No. 4 West Craven in next week’s second round.

Red Springs and Midway met in the first round of the playoffs in both 2011 and 2012, with the Red Devils winning both meetings.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Corey Newton, 7, rips the ball loose from St. Pauls quarterback Mikail Breeden last Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_1153.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Corey Newton, 7, rips the ball loose from St. Pauls quarterback Mikail Breeden last Friday.

First-round game moved to Thursday

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

First round playoff games All games Thursday at 7:30 p.m. 2A East No. 12 Midway at No. 5 Red Springs No. 16 Fairmont at No. 1 Clinton 2AA East No. 12 St. Pauls at No. 5 Currituck County