Fairmont takes on another top seed in Clinton

FAIRMONT — For the second year in the row, the Fairmont football team gets to take on one of the top teams in the state to open the NCHSAA state playoffs as the Golden Tornadoes go to top-seeded Clinton on Thursday. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
“They are a well-coached program and they have a lot of team speed up front,” Fairmont coach Kevin Inman said. “We’ve just got to play fundamental football. We can’t turn the ball over, we’ve got to set a run game and the defense has played lights out the last four weeks.”
Last year, Fairmont traveled to Northeastern, falling on the road in that matchup with the top seed in the 2A East.
The matchup reconnects of two old Tri-Six Conference opponents. Fairmont is 0-4 all-time against Clinton from when they were conference mates from 2001 to 2004.
Clinton (9-1) is coming in off a perfect run through the East Central Conference. The Dark Horses come into the playoffs allowing opponents on average 13 points a game.
“Defensively, they are built like us. They run the our defense to a T,” Inman said. “If they can get pressure on you and get you into passing downs then they are winning.”
Senior J’Daques Wallace leads the Clinton offense with more than 1,000 yards rushing this season and 15 touchdowns, and Jaheim Faison has 11 touchdowns to his credit.
Inman sees slowing Clinton down could come from getting them out of their rushing element.
“We have to get them in situations where they have to pass,” Inman said.
Fairmont (6-5) was shut out for the first time all season in the 6-0 loss at home to Douglas Byrd to close out the season. The game was the fourth loss in six games for the Golden Tornadoes that have struggled to score this season. Against teams with a winning record, Fairmont is averaging 10.5 points per game.
“We have got a few different formations and have put in some movement here or there,” Inman said. “The main thing we are harping on is ball security and doing your job. Every game we have lost, it’s all been self-inflected wounds.”
The winner of this game faced the winner of Bartlett Yancey and Beddingfield in the second round.
