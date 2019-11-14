Ramirez, four others named all-Sandhills Athletic Conference in soccer

November 14, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Nick Ramirez was named the top goalkeeper in the Sandhills Athletic Conference when the league announced the all-conference team on Thursday.

RAEFORD — After being tabbed as the top boys soccer player in Robeson County on Wednesday, Purnell Swett’s Nick Ramirez was announced by the Sandhills Athletic Conference as the top goalkeeper in the league on Thursday.

The announcement came with the rest of the Sandhills Athletic Conference soccer team and postseason awards. Joining the Rams’ senior keeper were teammates Jafet Robles and Nehemiah Locklear and Lumberton’s Kameron Chavis and Jorge Gomez.

Ramirez allowed 44 goals with 184 saves in 21 games to post a mark of 8.8 saves per match. He held Hoke and Pinecrest, the two best teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, to four total goals over 330 minutes between the pipes. His 184 saves were fifth-best in the 4A classification. Ramirez announced his verbal commitment to play soccer at Cape Fear Community College last week on social media.

Robles led the Rams with 16 goals and four assists, while Maynor scored two goals and three assists as an anchor for a talented, young defensive back line. The trio were vital pieces for the Rams as they set a program record with seven wins on the year.

Chavis shared a team-best with six assists this season to go along with six goals. As the quarterback of the team in the midfield, Gomez had nine goals and five assists.

Hoke swept the postseason awards as Xavier Hernandez earned conference Player of the Year and Colin McDavid was named conference Coach of the Year.

The Bucks’ and Pinecrest shared the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season title with a 13-1 record and each sent six players to the all-conference team. Pinecrest won the conference tournament in penalty kicks on Nov. 2.

