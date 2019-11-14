Braves return home to face Virginia-Wise on senior day

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has already celebrated it homecoming for 2019, with events surrounding the Oct. 12 football game against Mars Hill.

But for the Braves football team, after four straight games away from Pembroke, Saturday’s game against Virginia-Wise will be a kind of homecoming in its own right.

UNCP (3-7) returns home to face the Cavaliers (2-8) in the final game of the 2019 season, with a 1 p.m. kickoff set for Senior Day and American Indian Heritage Day at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“It’s been four weeks on the road, and we love playing at home and I think it’s very fitting to be able to finish off at home, and going out with our best performance of the year is what we’re shooting for,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said.

The Braves have lost four straight games, but are 3-1 at home this season, including a 36-29 win over Mars Hill in their last home game.

Saturday’s game at Lenoir-Rhyne did extend a road losing streak that dates back to 2017, but the Braves had a strong showing against the No. 6 Bears in a 45-31 defeat; the Braves led late in the third quarter and the game was tied into the fourth quarter.

“What it did is it showed and proved what we’re capable of doing,” Richardson said. “There’s a lot of great learning lessons in it, but I think that’s the standard of how we want to be able to play, and we want to be able to win that game. I was really proud of our guys and I think we’re improving every week.”

Virginia-Wise comes to Pembroke for the first football meeting between the schools after snapping an eight-game losing streak last week with a 21-14 win over Catawba.

The Cavaliers have struggled offensively this season, averaging 14.7 points per game. After scoring 40 points in a season-opening win over Chowan, they did not score more than 19 points again until last week’s 21-point output.

The lack of offensive success is especially pronounced on the third downs, where the Cavaliers have converted just 28.4 percent of the time, and in the ground game, where they average 91.5 rushing yards per game.

“It doesn’t really matter what their statistics are or even what their tendencies are,” Richardson said. “We’re aiming to stop the run no matter what, and we’re continuing to work on gap integrity, tackling well and being able to be very physical up front. They certainly have some weapons and some things they can do that, if we’re not going to be sound and do our jobs the best we can, can give us some problems.”

Terrence Lambert is the Cavaliers’ leading rusher, netting 493 yards this season on four yards per carry.

A two-quarterback system featured Tanner Bernard and Lendon Redwine; both have completed around 50 percent of their passes and the team has thrown for 10 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. Kadarius Singleton is their leading receiver with 15.9 yards per reception.

While the Braves offense has also struggled with the run at times this season, they will face a Cavaliers rush defense that has allowed 207.3 yards per game and 21 touchdowns this season. Braves running back Josh Sheridan (641 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) will be playing their final collegiate games.

In all, 11 seniors will be playing their final game for the Braves, notably including Sheridan, defensive lineman Domenique Davis, defensive backs Shawn Everett and Yavel Horris and wide receiver Quay Threatt.

“One of the things I’m most proud of about what seniors do is just to see it all the way through their career and be able to get to their senior day, and it absolutely would be fitting to have them go out with a win,” Richardson said. “They’re leaving a legacy all the way up until the end, so they’ve got a chance to really show in this last game the legacy they want to leave with this team and this program.”

The Braves seniors have a four-year record of 17-25, with an 11-8 record at home. Their careers include a 10-2 season and second-round NCAA playoff appearance in 2016.

“Obviously, they wish they had a better record to this point, but they’ve accomplished a lot of great things, and sometimes the journey is more important than what the destination is at the end,” Richardson said. “I’m really proud of how they’ve hung in there, and I’d be really happy for them if they came out and went out with a great win on Saturday.”

