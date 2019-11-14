Bulldogs fall short to Currtiuck County in first-round loss

Stephanie Harlow | Daily Advance St. Pauls' Zarron Glover wraps up Currituck County's Zak Harlow in the 34-27 loss for the Bulldogs on the road in the first round of the NCHSAA 2AA state playoffs on Thursday. Stephanie Harlow | Daily Advance St. Pauls' Zarron Glover wraps up Currituck County's Zak Harlow in the 34-27 loss for the Bulldogs on the road in the first round of the NCHSAA 2AA state playoffs on Thursday.

BARCO — The St. Pauls football team could not complete a fourth-quarter comeback as the Bulldogs lost to Currituck County 34-27 Thursday night in the first round of the NCHSAA 2AA state playoffs at Currituck County High School.

St. Pauls (8-3), the No. 12 seed in the East Regional found itself trailing 34-14 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

A series of mistakes by the Bulldogs allowed the No. 5 seed Knights (9-3) to break open the game.

St. Pauls tied the game in the third quarter at 14-all on a Mikaíl Breeden 17-yard touchdown pass to Will Ford with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter.

Then the string of errors began for the Bulldogs.

The first occurred on a Currituck punt.

A St. Pauls player touched the ball and Currituck recovered the ball at the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line.

Currituck quarterback Jayden Calloway would cap the drive on a 11-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 21-14 lead.

Special teams would hurt the Bulldogs again as a high snap on fourth down went over the punter’s head and the play would end on a turnover on downs and Currituck with first-and-goal.

Following a couple Currituck penalties, Calloway scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 28-14 early in the fourth.

Currituck’s Christian Spencer returned a Breeden interception for a touchdown to increase the Currituck lead to 20 points.

After another St. Pauls interception, the offense would break the run of bad play with a drive that was capped on a Marqueise Coleman 1-yard touchdown run with 4:12 remaining. The St. Pauls defense would force a turnover on downs with less than three minutes to go.

With the Bulldogs facing a fourth-and-long, Breeden completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Waltay Jackson and the extra-point kick was blocked, but the deficit was cut to 34-27 with 1:36 to go.

Currituck was able to recover St. Pauls onside kick attempt and ran out the final seconds in the game.

St. Pauls, who entered the contest with the ability to run the ball at a high rate, had a hard time establishing the run early in the game. Defensively, the Bulldogs could not contain the Currituck rushing attack led by running back Traveon Powell and Calloway in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs would make two defensive stands in the first quarter.

The first occurred on fourth and long at the St. Pauls 15-yard line, as the Bulldogs were able to record a sack on Calloway.

After another St. Pauls short drive, Currituck was able to move the ball inside the St. Pauls 35-yard line.

On fourth-and-5, the Bulldogs stopped Calloway again to force a turnover on downs with 2:50 to go in the quarter.

Currituck solved its fourth down issues in the second quarter, as on fourth-and-16, Calloway would weave his way through the St. Pauls defense for 19 yards and a first down at the St. Pauls 13-yard line.

The Knights capped the drive on a Calloway shovel pass to Powell for a 13-yard touchdown.

St. Pauls blocked the extra-point kick attempt to keep the deficit to 6-0 with 7:43 remaining in the second quarter.

The St. Pauls offense finally came to life on the ensuing drive, the Bulldogs got key runs by Coleman along with Breeden connecting with Jackson for a first-down conversion pass. With the Bulldogs facing a fourth-and-3 at the Currituck 12-yard line, St. Pauls went to a different snap count and the Knights jumped offside to give St. Pauls a first down. Coleman capped the drive on a 7-yard touchdown run and a Christopher Canuto extra-point kick conversion gave the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead with 3:30 to go in the half.

Currituck capped the late drive on a 25-yard touchdown pass by backup quarterback Makegan Piorkowski to Calloway with 21 seconds to go in the half and a Calloway 2-point conversion run gave the Knights a 14-7 lead late in the quarter.

