Lowry to stay close to home with Braves

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been a big part of Abi Lowry’s life growing up in Pembroke, and now it will be her next chapter in life as the Purnell Swett senior for the girls soccer team signed with the program on Friday.

Lowry’s family’s roots run deep in the university, with two of her grandparents playing sports for the Braves.

“My grandma played basketball and cheered and my grandpa Marvin (Lowry) played baseball, football and basketball. I wanted to do that too,” she said. “It’s close to home. I didn’t want to go away; I don’t think I’m ready for it. My family is here and that’s the biggest thing.”

During her three years with the Purnell Swett program, Lowry has been a key cog in putting life into the program. With 12 wins in each of the last two seasons and 10 wins coming three seasons ago, Lowry and the rest of her class have been a part of the best three-year stretch in program history.

Lowry has posted 77 goals and 31 assists over the last three years. As a junior this past spring, she scored 25 times, while connecting with teammates for 10 assists.

Goals for Lowry this season include a top-two finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and at least 23 goals to cross the 100-goal mark in her career.

“My team helped. Layla (Locklear) and my coaches helped a lot, Coach Ryan (Sampson) and Coach Alaric (Strickland). I think the team in general has really stepped up from then to now,” Lowry said. “Since my freshman year to now, I’ve been more of a leadership on the field. I want to do that on and off the field now.”

That leadership is something Lowry looks to bring with her to her hometown college when she joins the team in the summer.

UNCP, much like Purnell Swett, has hit a successful run as of late. The Braves won the Peach Belt Conference tournament two years ago and have won 10 or more game in six of the last eight seasons. UNCP is 14-4-1 this season and finished third in the conference standings.

Maddison Oxendine, a 2019 graduate of Purnell Swett and longtime teammate of Lowry, is coming off her first season with the Braves. Lowry said her guidance through the recruiting process was invaluable.

“I think she’s been there for me every step of the way. I’ll text her and let her know that I’m a little nervous and she will tell me, ‘It’s OK. You got it.’ And it meant a lot that she was here today,” Lowry said. “She said that it’s tough and that preseason is going to be hard, but I can do it.”

Lowry is the fourth girls soccer player to sign to play college from the program. Locklear’s signing a few weeks ago to play at Salem College and now Lowry becoming the first class in program history to have two girls sign.

“She’s grown with the program,” Strickland said. “As she goes, we go in a sense. It’s great to watch her get to live out her dream.

“Her work rate really sets her apart at pracice. She is like the goal-setter for the team and she’s an example that good things happen when you put in the work.”

Purnell Swett’s soccer leader heading to UNCP

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

