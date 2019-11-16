STEPHENVILLE, Texas — A former Lumberton resident has been at the helm of the Tarleton Sate University athletic department as it announced earlier this week the NCAA Divison II program will make the jump to Division I.

Tarleton State University President Dr. James Hurley announced today that the institution has accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference effective July 1, 2020.

“To see Tarleton move from an NAIA school to a Division I university in 30 years is a testament to The Texas A&M University System, our student body, administration, alumni and fans,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. “This is a historic time for Tarleton State University and the beginning of great things ahead. We are not a small college any more. We are a major university.”

Reisman spent some of the his early life living in Lumberton.

The invitation is contingent on Tarleton completing the four-year reclassification process from NCAA Division II. The Texans will begin WAC regular-season competition during the 2020-21 school year and be eligible for NCAA Division I postseason play beginning with the 2024-25 season.

“What a historic day for Tarleton State University,” Dr. Hurley said. “We are next level ready – Tarleton is going Division I. I would like to thank our students, Chancellor John Sharp and The Texas A&M University System, the faculty, staff, our communities and alumni for the incredible support in making this move possible.

“I would also like to thank WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd, his staff and the WAC presidents for welcoming us with open arms. We look forward to raising the institutional profile of Tarleton State University at the NCAA Division I level.”

Tarleton and WAC officials announced the news with several dignitaries from across the country and state on hand in Stephenville, including Hurd, A&M System Chancellor John Sharp and state Reps. J.D. Sheffield and DeWayne Burns.

Chancellor Sharp said, “We’ve all known that Tarleton is a major university, able to compete with the best. Soon the rest of the country will find out for themselves.”

“Any athletics program that excels does so in part as a result of very strong internal and external support,” Hurd said. “Tarleton State University not only has such support, but a long history of success. It will be an outstanding addition to the WAC.”

The Texans were a member of the Lone Star Conference in NCAA Division II from 1994-2020 and won 36 LSC championships, nine LSC tournament championships and 14 NCAA regional championships across 14 NCAA sports. The Texans also have eight individual national championships in track and field.

“As board chair of the WAC, I welcome Tarleton State University into our highly competitive conference, which is above all committed to the education and well-being of our student athletes,” Seattle University President Stephen Sundborg said.

Tarleton will become the ninth member of the conference for 2020-21, joining California Baptist University, Chicago State University, Dixie State University, Grand Canyon University, New Mexico State University, Seattle University, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley.

During the reclassification period, 13 of Tarleton’s 14 sports will compete in the WAC, while the football program will compete as an independent at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. Tarleton will add women’s soccer during the transition to give the Texans 15 sports.

During the transition, Tarleton will not be eligible for WAC postseason competition in any sport in which the winner is the league’s automatic qualifier for an NCAA championship (baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, women’s tennis and volleyball). Tarleton will be eligible for cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field conference championships beginning in 2020-21.

Tarleton athletes may participate individually in the WAC women’s golf championships beginning in 2021, but only as unattached entries. In golf, Tarleton will not be eligible for the league’s automatic team or individual qualifier to the NCAA Division I women’s championship.

Tarleton will be immediately eligible, however, to win regular-season titles in all sports sponsored by the WAC.

Reisman
Tarleton State Athletics Former Lumberton resident Lonn Reisman, standing second from the left, and other members of Tarleton State administration sign an agreement to join the Western Athletic Conference and make the jump from NCAA Division II to Division I.