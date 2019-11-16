Bym: Red Devils’ defense sets tone into 2nd round

RED SPRINGS — The same Red Springs defense that proved the old adage “defense wins championships” right during the regular season was out in full force on Thursday in the first-round win for the Red Devils.
While there might’ve been some questions about that unit after closing out the regular season by surrendering the most points in any half all season to St. Pauls in the second half, most were answered in the sloppy — both conditions and the flow of the game — win over Midway to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
The Bulldogs scored 24 unanswered over Red Springs a week ago, and now the Red Devils’ bend-but-don’t-break defense stood tall against an offense that Red Springs hadn’t faced much this season.
After facing power-run and run-heavy teams week after week this season, the Raiders’ passing game was something that provided a wake-up call for the Red Devils’ secondary. The unit may be the weak link on that side of the ball, but the other two phases that make up the daunting front seven for Red Springs more than carried the weight of the unit.
Midway had more than it’s fair share of chances on Thursday, and could’ve easily cut the Red Springs two-score lead down to one and possibly tied the game in the fourth quarter of the first-round game thanks to a couple turnovers by the Red Devils. But points off turnovers where held to a minimum, seven to be exact, as the Red Springs defense came away with big stops with the Raiders driving into Red Devils territory.
Big chunks of yardage came on passing plays for Midway, and with the field shrinking as drives approached the end zone, Red Springs on multiple occasions came away with a sack or a stop on fourth downs. And even on rare occasions did so on back-to-back plays as drives were kept alive by several of the 11 penalties called on the Red Devils.
Yes, the end result was a win, but the penalties and the defensive breakdowns were far from the result the coaching staff wanted to see. That’s what this coming week will be focused on as the team will make the trip to West Craven in the second round, looking to end the county-wide third-round playoff drought that dates back to the 2015 season.
Thursday’s win wasn’t pretty, but it was a typical Red Springs win that we have become accustomed to in Lawrence Ches’ tenure with the program where the team donning the red and black on Friday nights show their blue-collar mentality on defense.
