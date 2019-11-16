Bym: Red Devils’ defense sets tone into 2nd round

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team has stewed over the fact the last time it was in the situation the Bulldogs face on Thursday that one yard was the difference in winning to keep the season alive and ultimately losing to end the season.

The Bulldogs lost at Cummings in overtime in the first round of last year’s NCHSAA 2AA football state playoffs. On the final play of the game, Cummings stuffed St. Pauls one yard short of tying the game. That play sparked a mantra the program has rallied behind the last year.

“All year long we have talked about it. When we got back from Christmas in January we wrote ‘one yard’ on the board for a long time. We didn’t take it off until we ended the summer. It’s been drilled in their heads,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I expect us to play four quarters and go the extra mile. I think we had a pretty decent football team last year and they’ve got to learn that everything counts from here on out or you go to the house.”

With a fresh shot of confidence, St. Pauls makes one of the longest road trips of any team in the NCHSAA football state playoffs’ first round on Thursday. The Bulldogs (8-2) are the No. 12 seed in the 2AA East playoffs and will travel to No. 5 Currituck County (8-3) in the first round, making the nearly 500-mile round trip for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The secret to handling the long trip is bringing a sense of normalcy for the players.

“We will try to get them a lunch about the same time they would normally at school. We will have to leave a little earlier than lunch so we will pull over and give them a stretch,” Setzer said. “Even though we are traveling, we are going to try to mimic as if we were at home.”

St. Pauls downed Red Springs, 24-7, last Friday on senior night and Setzer said that win has helped the team heading into this week.

“We probably beat one of the best teams we’ve seen all year last Friday night. It’s all about their mental state and I think their mental state right now is that we have a really good team and can play against anybody,” Setzer said.

Currituck County finished in a three-way tie for the Northeastern Coastal Conference regular season title with Northeastern and Hertford County with a 4-1 record in league play.

The Knights operate out of the spread on offense to open up running lanes for senior quarterback Jayden Calloway and junior running back Traveon Powell.

“Their quarterback is one of the better athletes we’ve seen all year. He’s slippery, but he’s got size,” Setzer said. “Their running back keeps his legs churning, and they’ve got some good size on the offensive line. They’ve got pieces where they can really affect the game.”

On defense, the Knights have held opponents to less than 13 points per game, and posted the best scoring defense in the conference with 47 points allowed in five league contests. That defense has a wealth of senior experience. St. Pauls brings balance and experience into the game with senior running back Marqueise Coleman leading the 2A classification with 1,876 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Sophomore quarterback Mikail Breeden has emerged as another running threat, as well as a consistent passer in the backfield.

St. Pauls rebounded with 24 points in the second half of its win over the Red Devils, making up for a six-point showing against Whiteville the week prior. Currituck County is the fourth opponent in the Bulldogs’ last five games that made the playoffs.

“I’m happy with where our conference is going and where our county football is going,” Setzer said. “I’m happy with the competition we have seen out of our conference. Our conference gave us a lot of power run, some spread and all kinds of stuff, but also good football. That’s going to afford us in the playoffs to show up.”

The winner gets the winner of No. 4 South Granville and No. 13 North Lenoir.

St. Pauls receiver Will Ford goes up for a catch against Red Springs on Friday in the final game of the regular season.

