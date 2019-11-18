Lumberton parks and rec holding winter sports sign-ups

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Parks and Recreation Department is currently holding registration for its youth basketball programs.

The programs are for boys ages 5 to 16 years old, and girls ages 5 to 14. Age is determined by child’s age on January 1, 2020.

The cost per player is $10 for Lumberton city residents and $20 for non-city residents.

The deadline to register is Dec. 2.

Registration forms can be picked up and returned to Bill Sapp Recreation Center between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For additional information about this program, please call the Lumberton Recreation Department office at 910-671-3869.

Volunteer coaches are also needed for both programs.

