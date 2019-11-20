RED SPRINGS — One of the unintended consequences of the Red Springs football team’s run into the second round of the state playoffs is that it left the school’s boys basketball team shorthanded as the team opened its season Tuesday against Lumberton.

As a result, the Pirates were able to dominate from start to finish in a 72-33 win over the Red Devils.

“We decided we were going to go ahead and play, and give some of these guys a chance that normally wouldn’t get to play,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “I told them we’re going to be tested these first few games.”

Lumberton led 18-6 after the first quarter, 46-20 at halftime and 65-26 at the end of the third quarter.

“It’s a positive season opener,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said after his first win at the school. “We understand that they’re still playing football and have some missing links, but we still wanted to play our game and build on how we’re going to play this year.”

Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill led all scorers with 21 points and Jadarion Chatman scored 10. Mike Todd had 10 rebounds to lead the Pirates.

Correll Love led Red Springs with 15 points and seven rebounds. Gary Locklear had seven points.

Pirates dominate Lady Devils

RED SPRINGS — The Lumberton girls basketball team can certainly say they had a successful start to their season after a 54-5 road win at Red Springs Tuesday.

The Pirates led 26-0 early in the second period and never allowed the Red Devils, who had only one field goal, to score more than three points in a quarter. The lead grew to 36-3 at halftime and 48-4 at the end of the third.

“I was wanting our kids to go out there and execute our offense and defense, and learn stuff that we’re trying to teach them,” Lumberton coach Sam Davis said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing and working hard with them.”

Ten players scored for the Pirates, with all earning three points or more and nine earning four or more. August Smith led the way with 11 points and Zye’ahna Cade had seven.

Sydney Bell led Red Springs with three points.

“We’re young, so right now, it’s just like a learning curve,” Red Springs coach TaShama Banner said.

St. Pauls girls rout Douglas Byrd to open

ST. PAULS — After holding visiting Douglas Byrd scoreless in the second quarter of Tuesday’s season opener at home, the St. Pauls girls basketball team ran away with a 55-15 win at home.

The Bulldogs were led by junior guard T.J. Eichelberger with 21 points as she was joined by four newcomers on the starting lineup.

Freshman point guard Jakieya Thompson had 10 points, nine assists and six steals. Sophomore wing Taliya Council had seven points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and five blocks.

Douglas Byrd’s Dei’ja Robinson had nine points.

St. Pauls hosts East Columbus next in two weeks.

Bulldogs outlast Eagles

ST. PAULS — Both offenses slowed down from the torrid pace each had in the first quarter on Tuesday as the St. Pauls boys basketball team closed out Douglas Byrd 53-47 at home on Tuesday.

St. Pauls was led in scoring by senior guard Emonta Smith with 19 points. In a quiet third quarter where both teams combined for 14 points, Smith had a pair of 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs some breathing room after the team went into halftime separated by two points.

Josh Henderson scored at least a point in each frame en route to scoring 12 points.

Brandon Washington had 14 points to lead Douglas Byrd.

