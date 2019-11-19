UNC transfers look to turn the corner

CHAPEL HILL — This season is an all-or-nothing situation for graduate transfers Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce with the University of North Carolina basketball team.
Having used all but one year their eligibility at mid-major programs, the two newcomers bring collegiate experience into the final season for the Tar Heels, and have worked on getting acclimated to the new scenery in Chapel Hill.
Through three games, Keeling and Pierce have gradually worked on leaving their impact on the floor, with wins the last two Fridays over UNC Wilmington and Gardner-Webb showcasing some of the flashes of what is possible to come from the pair.
“We are going through it all together. He’s one of my guys and it’s really cool to go through this together with him,” Pierce said. “Everyday is a blessing here for me and him. It’s a new experience everyday. I’ve never played in front of crowds like this.”
Pierce, a William and Mary transfer, scored 18 points against the Seahawks on the road, while Keeling posted his season-high nine points against the Runnin’ Bulldogs at home.
The 18 points from Pierce was the fourth-highest scoring output of any Tar Heel this season behind Cole Anthony’s showings of 34, 28 and 20 points in the first three games of the season, but outside of that showing, scoring has been inconsistent from the 6-foot-7 wing.
“We’re going to continue to get better and better as we get more and more comfortable with this style of play at this level,” Pierce said.
Both provide similar attributes on the floor for Carolina as players that can stretch the floor on offense with their deep shooting, as well as contribute on the defensive side of the ball. Pierce’s season-high showing included a 4-for-7 clip from behind the arc, and Keeling has struggled out of the starting blocks shooting from deep this season, after bringing in a reputation of being a knock-down shooter from deep.
In the second half of the win over Gardner-Webb, Keeling showcased a few moments of what his potential could be for the Tar Heels with a stretch early in the second half with a jumper coming off a screen as well a 3-pointer in the same fashion that pushed the Carolina lead to 10 points. While Keeling looked in his element coming off screens to find his shot, he said that wasn’t the case at Charleston Southern.
“I was more of off the dribble,” Keeling said. “I’m pretty good off the catch and shoot. Right now it’s not falling, but like coach tells me, just keep shooting.”
At Charleston Southern, Keeling grew into one of the top 3-point shooting threats for the Buccaneers. That is the same role he looks to fill with the team that came into the year with no true shooter that had college experience.
“As the games go on, I’m going to be better and better. I feel more relaxed and I feel more comfortable,” Keeling said. “It’s hard to adapt in a short amount of time, but each and ever game I feel like I’m playing better and better. You could see I looked more comfortable tonight.”
He also showed other parts of his game that could come into play for UNC this season with a pair of blocks and assists in the win over Gardner-Webb.
“It’s a whole new system, a whole new atmosphere, a whole new coaching staff and stuff like that. I knew this when I signed here so I’m up to the challenge.”
UNC takes the floor again on Wednesday at home against Elon at 8:30 p.m.
