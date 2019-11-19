UNC transfers look to turn the corner

PEMBROKE — Being the grandson of a brick mason, I have a firm understanding about foundations and how integral they are for the footing of each structure.

Foundations require not only the right landscape, but also the right mix of knowledge and work for a building to lay a solid foundation before you can go building any higher off the ground.

Unless my grandpa would continue to lay brick for the rest of the building, the foundation would be the only part of work he would do before contractors and building companies come in to build the rest of the house of building. Just like after my grandpa laid the last brick on a job site, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football program now can marvel at its foundation for a short time before heading into the offseason before going to work elsewhere.

The Braves have produced a better result this past season, as opposed to back-to-back two-win seasons heading into this season, and now are ready to embark for more success in the future. But to get to this point, UNCP needed the guidance of the 11-man senior class that played their last game for the program on Saturday.

The seniors had seen every point of view from the program during their career, from the highest point in program history with a 10-win season in 2016 that included the program’s first NCAA playoff win, all the way to the pair of two-win seasons that the program also had never experienced. For sixth-year head coach Shane Richardson, the leadership of the group was enough of a lift for the program to return back in the direction it had going into 2016.

“They had the right perspective on things. Sometimes if you don’t have the season that you want and you don’t have the record that you want it could kind of star to weigh on you a little bit,” Richardson said. “They kept staying the course and understanding what our process looks like here. That’s what really is going to lay the foundation here for the future going forward.”

In a way, this season as a whole also made up the foundation with close losses, including a few to regional powers, helping build confidence for a team that started 17 potential returners to the Braves in 2020. The 4-7 season goes in line with the cycle of the program in past years. The 2-8 2014 season was followed by a 6-4 record in the 2015 season before the program made the postseason in the 10-2 2016 season. The same happened in 2012 as UNCP went 6-4 before the 2013 season produced a 9-2 record and an automatic berth into the second round of the NCAA playoffs.

The seniors understand their legacy that has been the brick and mortar to the foundation of the program that fell on hard times in 2017 and 2018.

“I feel like we set a good foundation. Offensively we created a lot of explosiveness so that’s just the foundation of starting something new,” Lumberton native and senior running back Josh Sheridan said. “I feel like our leadership has went a long ways and that the young guys with the rising seniors can be able to succeed and take it to the next level.”

Sheridan served his role well as captain, and it was visible from day one to the end of the season how much he grew in his leadership role. Distraught with the offense’s stagnant play in the game, Sheridan was a vocal presence on the field and on the bench trying to rally his teammates, something that the once-quiet leader wasn’t keen on heading into this season.

“The O-line took it and it actually pushed them, and they thanked me for doing it,” Sheridan said. “There was a lot of times I was quiet when I shouldn’t have been quiet. But the moment I spoke up and said anything, everybody was like, ‘Wow. He said something so that must be important because he usually doesn’t do that.’ That was my job, saying stuff when it was needed.”

The UNCP backfield has benefited by the knowledge and work ethic displayed by Sheridan with a stable of runners set to take over for the outgoing senior, and much of the same can be said about the secondary with seniors Shawn Everett and Yavel Morris leaving.

Morris picked off one UVA-Wise pass in the win and two underclassmen, Michael Clark with two and Luke Brooks with another, also claimed turnovers through the air in what was a symbolic passing of the torch in the defensive backfield on Saturday.

“These guys have more so come together to know that it takes all 11, as well as it’s all right to show emotion in a sense of even Josh came out of his shell in the game,” Morris said. “During fall camp Coach Richardson saw me finally come out of my shell and I was like listen, ‘This is my last time being with this program so I’m going to give it all I got. Like why hold back.’ ”

Both seniors made the most in what might be their final games ever playing football on Saturday with new territory and marks reached.

Sheridan had his second-highest rushing and scoring showing of the season in the win over UVA-Wise with two touchdowns and 107 yards rushing. It was the first, and only, time in his career that he had ever posted more than 100 yards on the ground with more than one touchdown. Morris snagged his first interception in three years to go with one of his better tackling games of his career.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_file1-22-2.jpeg

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor