Deese follows Purnell Swett-UNCP golf pipeline

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett senior golfer Madison Deese carries on two legacies as she will attend The University of North Carolina at Pembroke next fall.
Deese will be a fourth-generation student at the university and will also become the fourth ladies golfer from Purnell Swett to join the program.
“My family has strong ties with the university. I will be a fourth-generation student at UNCP where my great grandmother, grandparents and parents went. We are a Brave family,” she said. “The team is great. They bring a big variety.”
The team atmosphere is something that Deese is somewhat unfamiliar of after playing the first three years of her high school career with very few teammates. This past season, she was joined on the team with a bigger team thanks to a handful of newcomers.
“This is going to be a big, new environment for me,” Deese said.
Former Ram golfers that have preceded Deese are Laura Bird, Meredith Godwin and Alania Malcom. Godwin, a senior on the current roster, has been one that Deese has looked up to during the recruiting process.
“She has given me examples of what to do in the future and what your work ethic needs to be like,” Deese said.
Jamie Locklear has coached all four golfers from the youth ranks all the way through high school, and said that Deese has shown a toughness to get to where she is as a player that the others didn’t quite experience.
“I know she has worked really hard for this. Out of all the girls that have went on to play in college, she could’ve easily give up because she had her struggles with her swing and stuff. But she kept saying, ‘Coach, I want to do this,’ ” Locklear said. “Her road has been bumpier than some of the other girls but she has gone through struggles that will make her a tougher person and she will be ready to handle it.”
Deese qualified for the state championships in each of her final three seasons, improving on her final placing at states each season. This past season, Deese finished 49th in the 4A state championships in Pinehurst in October.
This season was Locklear’s last with the girls golf program and Deese said the lessons learned went far beyond the fairways and greens this season.
“Coach has taught me very valuable lessons in golf and in life,” Deese said. “He has helped me through tough times and I’m glad he could be there through those times with me.”
UNCP has finished inside the top three in each of the last three seasons at the Peach Belt Conference championship. Deese said she brings a lot to the program that has an established tradition.
“I bring a sense of hard work and I get along with everyone,” Deese said. “I bring a different personality and a different person to play with on the course.”
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.