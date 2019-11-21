Doing what got them here: Red Springs takes same approach into second round

RED SPRINGS — If the Red Springs Red Devils want to advance past the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs, they’ll likely have to play better than they did in the first round, when they fumbled three times and were had 11 penalties in a 27-14 win over Midway.
But the Red Devils aren’t changing their approach after the first-round game — it’s what got them to a 9-2 record and a Three Rivers Conference championship, after all.
Red Springs, a No. 5 seed in the 2A East Region, will make the trip to No. 4 West Craven (9-3) on Friday for a second-round matchup set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
“We had three different people fumble the ball Friday and that’s the first time that’s happened all season,” Red Devils head coach Lawrence Ches said. “We work on ball security every single day. I don’t really know how much different we’re going to make it. I think we’re going to stick to our normal plan and do what’s got us here. There’s no sense in making up something new, trying newfangled stuff that isn’t (us); we’re going to stick to our formula. We’re not changing who we are.”
The Eagles are co-champions of the Eastern Carolina Conference, and defeated Kinston 31-13 in the first round last week. Friday’s game is the first football meeting between the schools.
The Red Springs rushing attack that’s been efficient all year will be going up against an Eagles defense, led by linebacker Tyquan Kearney and defensive end Sheldon Yates, that has allowed just 12.8 points per game all season. The Red Devils statistically match, in a game that could potentially be a low-scoring slugfest, as they have allowed 12.5 points per game.
Quarterback Denym McKeithan, who was injured in the regular-season finale against St. Pauls and did not play in the first-round game against Midway, has practiced this week and is expected to start.
Offensively, the Eagles’ balanced offense is led by quarterback Trent Casey, running back DayQuan Shelton and a pair of speedy receivers in Arthur Abrams and Jon Ward.
“They’re super-athletic and multi-dimensional,” Ches said. “They can run the ball well. (Shelton) is a good tailback, (Casey) is a very good athlete with an excellent arm and they’ve got four receivers. They’re 50-50 pass-run. They’re a lot like Midway.”
The Red Devils face their longest road trip of the season, a drive of roughly 2 1/2 hours to Vanceboro.
“I really expect the kids to have a tremendous character and integrity, so I trust that that’s not going to effect our ability to win the game,” Ches said. “I think that it will come down to play, it’ll come down to execution, it’ll come down to how well we take the coaching and how well we produce on the field. Little do I put into the whole travel deal. Someone’s got to be the road team, we’re the road team this week, and I’m confident on the road.”
The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of No. 1 Clinton and No. 9 Beddingfield in the third round. If Red Springs advances, it would mark the program’s sixth trip to the third round, and their first since 2012. But Ches and Co. aren’t concerned with history; they’re simply focused on their opponent.
“Friday’s payday; we’re going to put everything into Friday and then we’re going to worry about whatever happens after that after that,” Ches said. “My sole focus right now is West Craven and being the coach of the Red Springs Red Devils.”
Red Springs has developed an identity all year as a hard-nosed, hard-working team, and Ches anticipates they’ll show more of the same on Friday.
“I expect that blue-collar humility to show through Friday night,” Ches said. “That dogged determination is something I’ll be looking for. That’s something I’ve seen in the last few weeks is the fact that our kids don’t quit.”
