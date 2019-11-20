The tireless Red Devil

November 20, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Corey Newton wraps up St. Pauls’ Demonta Williams in the regular-season finale this season. Newton has been a versatile threat for Red Springs this season both on offense and defense.

RED SPRINGS — The 2019 Red Springs High School football team has taken on the identity of a hard-working team, with few star players but a collective determined work ethic that has helped them to a Three Rivers Conference title and the second round of state playoffs.

If anyone had to pick one player to be the perfect prototype of this team, there’s a good chance they’d pick Corey Newton.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior rarely takes a play off on either side of the ball, serving as a key cog for the Red Devils at both tight end and outside linebacker.

Newton likes enjoys his roles on both sides, although he gives a slight favoritism to playing defense.

“I like defense better than offense, but I love playing offense,” Newton said. “Blocking is pretty fun. But defense is where it’s at, hitting other guys and causing pain is what my defense is about.”

On defense, he’s led a physical unit that has allowed 12.5 points per game.

“When we step on the field, we have the best defense in the county. We shut teams down,” Newton said. “We ain’t go no five-star players, we just have a lot of good players at every position, that’s how we’ve managed to play.”

Offensively, he is one of the lead blockers for the Red Devils’ efficient running game, but has also caught nine passes for 177 yards with three touchdowns this season.

“When the coaches call my name I try to deliver, and do my best to score, and hopefully make a touchdown,” Newton said.

“(Newton) may only get a few passes a game, or his looks are limited because we are a run-first offense, but I promise you that he is not overlooked,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “Every single team we’ve played against this year has game planned for that young man, so the fact that he has produced this year is a testament to his own ability.”

Newton’s leadership through his senior year for the Red Springs team hasn’t been lost on those around him, particularly the coaching staff.

“Corey is a tremendous leader, and he’s a humble young man,” Ches said. “He really is a core cornerstone of our program. He’s a true student of the game; probably the most savvy player we have on the team.”

But while Newton and the other Red Devils seniors have had a great final season in the program, his sights are set on accomplishing the ultimate goal.

“It’s been fun, it’s my senior year, I won a conference championship and I’m trying to chase down that other championship,” Newton said. “It’d be very fun for my last year at Red Springs High School.”

