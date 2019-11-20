Fairmont boys eye redemption

FAIRMONT — The expectations are still the same for the Fairmont boys basketball team entering this season as they are every season, no matter what happened the previous year — play tough defense to win ballgames.
While those pillars still are the goal, Fairmont coach Montrell McNair wants the group to carry the same intensity from start to finish this season after playing two completely different halves of the season a year ago.
To help prepare the team, it spent summer and part of the preseason going up against some of the top hoops teams at camps and jamborees.
“They’ve been working hard. Over the summer we’ve played a lot of games and seen different types of competition,” McNair said. “These guys have been going hard in practice. It’s a different type of attitude now.”
Fairmont boys basketball’s streak of seven straight regular-season conference titles ended last year, but the team won its fourth straight conference tournament title during a furious end of the season where the Golden Tornadoes claimed 13 wins in the final 15 games before falling in the first round of the state playoffs at First Flight to finish with a 15-13 record.
That record was the most losses in McNair’s five years with the program. McNair enters his sixth season with the program with a 119-28 record.
Team’s top three scorers are gone, with Dewayne Davis and Waltay Jackson playing elsewhere in Robeson County this season and Jayvon Morris graduating, but McNair said the upcoming playmakers have shown they are ready.
“Even with the loss of Dewayne and Waltay, don’t be fooled by that. These guys are playing with a different attitude, a different mindset,” McNair said. “I don’t have a superstar and that’s going to make the team better once everybody accepts their role.”
Jahkeem Moore returns as the team’s leading scorer at 8.8 points per game, and now will be asked to do more on the offensive side of the ball during his junior season.
“He’s been showing it in practice and in Greensboro. I don’t see why not,” McNair said of Moore taking over as a consistent scorer. “You’re going to have to have some type of game plan for him because of his motor. He plays hard.”
Along with Moore in the backcourt, senior point guard Tyrese Bradley and junior Dewayne McCormick will be defensive tone setters at the top of the Fairmont press. The defense last year surrendered 57 points per game.
“I’m expecting them to be a lot better and to be a lot deeper defensively,” McNair said. “I expect to bring some quality defensive off the bench.”
Also expected to leave an impact on the wing are Chandler McNeil and Sharon Wilson, while the height of Tyrese Pittman, Kobe Davis and Kadeem Leonard will be looked upon to protect the paint.
Fairmont plays its first game against Lumberton at home on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.