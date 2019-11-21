Fairmont’s girls working for progress

November 20, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Bladen Journal file photo Fairmont’s Georgianna Waters will be a major cog for the team this season that looks to end its losing skid.

FAIRMONT — A new face takes over the reins of the Fairmont girls basketball program this season, and it is a familiar one in the area.

Marcus Thompson enters his first season with the team after serving on the coaching staff for the boys program in the past. The team he inherits doesn’t have the set in stone foundation like the boys program does, and he knows that year No. 1 will be a challenge.

“It’s different, but it’s going to be a building year. Can’t expect them to get everything right away,” Thompson said. “They’re learning and they are trying hard. It’s a good group of girls that are very obedient.”

The Fairmont girls team finished 0-22 last season after going 8-17 the year before and 12-13 in 2016-17. Carrying a 29-game losing streak into the season. The Golden Tornadoes have a relatively young roster with three freshmen on varsity, and several others playing their first season on varsity.

The experience of seniors Georgianna Waters, Symiah McNeill and Kaitlyn Hunt, who were leading scorers last year and return, will be paramount to how the team operates in 2019-20.

“I do put a lot of weight on Georgianna because people look to her,” Thompson said.

While there is a core group that Thompson expects leadership from, immediate scoring is something he expects from the group as a whole.

“One thing we can definitely build from is they have what you can’t teach and that’s the want to go hard. That’s the thing we have to build off of. I don’t have one person that I can say, ‘Hey, go get me a bucket.’ But as a team collectively, they work hard. It’s still Fairmont basketball so we are going to try and outplay the other team.”

Coming from the boys side, communication and fundamentals has been taught early and often for the group.

“I think the biggest thing we translated over was just talking and communicating on defense,” Thompson said. “In the past, Fairmont’s girls missed a lot of layups and the fundamentals is what I’m trying to translate over,” Thompson said. “It’s not as much about learning plays, but teaching them to play basketball the right way.”

Fairmont opens the season at home against Lumberton Tuesday.

Bladen Journal file photo Fairmont’s Georgianna Waters will be a major cog for the team this season that looks to end its losing skid.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_w-bladen-G1-011819.jpgBladen Journal file photo Fairmont’s Georgianna Waters will be a major cog for the team this season that looks to end its losing skid.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.