Local Roundup: Rams basketball splits, Lumberton wrestling sweeps

November 21, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett basketball teams split on the road at Pine Forest on Wednesday.

In the girls game, Purnell Swett defeated the Trojans 53-36.

Purnell Swett’s boys trimmed a 19-point lead in the second half down to single digits with five minutes to go, but couldn’t draw closer in the 80-54 loss.

Isaiah Santos led the Rams with 22 points and Cameron Ferguson had nine points and five steals. Micah Carter had eight boards.

The Rams play at home against New Hanover on Thursday.

Lumberton pins win dual wins

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton wrestling team opened up its season with two wins at Terry Sanford Wednesday.

The Pirates defeated 72-12 over Fairmont and won 57-23 against Terry Sanford.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_ROUNDUP-5.jpg

Staff report