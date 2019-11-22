Lumberton girls play with chemistry

By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Tehya Bullard, one of two Pirates players who transferred from South Robeson, puts up a shot during Tuesday’s season opener at Red Springs.

LUMBERTON — Experience may not be an asset for the 2019-20 edition of the Lumberton girls basketball team. That’s understandable, given that 80.4 percent of the Pirates’ scoring last year came from seniors.

But what may be an asset, coach Sam Davis says, is his team’s chemistry.

“This team is going to have to win together,” Davis said. “We don’t have a lot of outstanding players like we’ve had in the past, but this team has a lot of chemistry together. They work hard together, they pick one another up when the other is down, and if they keep carrying that tradition on, they’re going to have a good season, no matter where we play or who we play.”

The lack of personnel returning from last year’s Pirates team is offset by the addition of two South Robeson transfers in forward/center Hailey Werrell and guard Tehya Bullard, who each scored over five points per game for the Mustangs last year.

“We welcomed them in, and they’re a big key to this team,” Davis said. “Having people come in off the bench, and having those extra players that we can use.”

Last year’s Pirates team was 20-7 overall and 11-3 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, good for second in the league standings, and finished second in the conference tournament before losing in the first round of the state playoffs. Returning starters from that team are a trio of guards in August Smith, Zye’ahna Cade and Akwarius Stubbs. Cade led the team with 4.3 assists per game last year and is the leading returning scorer with 6.5 points per game.

Beyond that, Davis will spend the early part of the season trying to figure out which players off his bench can contribute.

“They’ve stepped in and given us that extra work coming in off the bench,” Davis said. “The first couple of games, I’m trying to play as many of them as I can and see what I’ve got.”

With most of his team’s experience coming in the backcourt, Davis knows his guards’ play — particularly ball security — will go a long way towards determining how much success the Pirates have this season.

“I just want them to take care of the ball,” Davis said. “They do a good job of handling the ball, but … the pressure is yet to come and that’s what we’ve been working on in practice. We jump on our guards more than anything in practice, because we can understand that turnovers can get you a loss anytime.”

The Pirates opened the season Tuesday with a 54-5 win at Red Springs. They return to action at home Monday against Red Springs before traveling Tuesday to Fairmont.

