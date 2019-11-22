Pirates boys mix youth, experience

By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
LUMBERTON — Often times, when discussing a basketball team at the beginning of a season, coaches will describe their team as a “young” team or an “experienced” team.

For first-year Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards, his team has the best of both worlds — a mix of hungry, talented young players with enough experience to lead his team well.

“We are young, we did lose a lot of size last year, but we do have some good scoring coming back,” Edwards said. “But a freshman and two sophomores are getting a lot of minutes. Being very realistic about the season, if we play hard, we’ve got a chance to compete with anybody. With how we play, we’re going to be in every game. What experience we do have, if they can put us over the top, we’ll be good.”

That experience is most evident in the backcourt, led by a pair of all-county selections last year in senior guard Jordan McNeill, who led Robeson County with 21 points per game last season, and junior guard Jadarion Chatman, who dished out 4.8 assists per contest.

While the Pirates did lose guard Tazarie Butler to an ACL injury suffered during football season, they add senior Dwayne Davis, who played his first two years of varsity at Lumberton, scored 9.3 points per game with Fairmont last year and transferred back to the Pirates for his senior campaign.

“We’re experienced in the backcourt. You’ve got Jordan and (Jadarion), and they’ve got a lot of experience. They’ve both played varsity since their freshman year. (Jadarion) is still a junior, Jordan’s obviously a senior,” Edwards said. “Bringing Dewayne back from Fairmont, that obviously helps with depth, and leadership experience. So I do have some good experience, which is really good.”

In the frontcourt, senior Mike Todd is a breakout candidate, as he tries to fill the void left by last year’s rebounding leader Kwashek Breeden, along with some players who don’t have as much experience but have impressed Edwards in recent weeks.

“Mike is playing big for us,” Edwards said. “I’ve got a sophomore, Kenston Skipper, he’s coming on strong, the past two months he’s been working really hard, and I’ve got Angel Bowie, another sophomore. So we’re pretty young in the frontcourt, but I’m excited about our youth in that area.”

Depth will be an asset for the Pirates, something that has already been shown as 11 players scored for the Pirates in their 72-33 season-opening win Tuesday at Red Springs.

“We do have 10 bodies we can throw out there,” Edwards said. “Obviously come conference time, the lineup’s going to shorten up a little bit. But we do have a solid 10, 11, 12 that can go in and actually make plays.”

The Pirates were 16-11 last season, with a 7-7 mark in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. They reached the semifinals of the conference tournament and the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Lumberton (1-0) hosts Red Springs Monday and travels to Fairmont Tuesday.

