Devils’ leaders eye 3rd-round berth

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Joshua Chepkesir has won every cross country race he’s started this year.

He has one left — it’s the toughest one yet, but if his winning streak continues the reward would be the ultimate prize.

Chepkesir will run in at the NCAA Division II Nationals on Saturday at the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course in Sacremento, California. The race begins at 2:15 p.m. EST.

Given his season-long winning streak, including a win at the NCAA Southeast Region Championship Nov. 9, Chepkesir is carrying a lot of confidence into the meet.

“I have a lot of confidence, because this is something I’ve been good at,” the sophomore said. “My first race, I’ve been winning. The second race, I’ve been winning, conference, I’ve been winning, regionals, I’ve been winning. So I have a lot of confidence going to nationals because, even though I’m not sure how I’ll be (placing) at the end, but I’m sure I’ll be racing good. I have a lot of confidence based on my training, following my protocol, I think everything is OK.”

Chepkesir went to nationals last year as a regional champion, marking the third straight year a Braves runner has won the regional championship.

“It’s nice when it’s on the schedule, and then you know midway through the year that you’re more than likely going to go, and that the conversation goes from just making it to nationals to now Josh is in the conversation of being a top five or top three finisher,” UNCP cross country coach Dr. Peter Ormsby said. “I think about that, but then anything can happen on a given day.”

As he travels to the West Coast for the final meet of the season, Chepkesir’s goals are to continue improving, and also to earn All-American honors given to the top 40 finishers.

“My goal is that I’m targeting to be a top 10 finisher, and at the same time I’m targeting to be an All-American, and at the same time I’m targeting my best time, to improve my time from last week at (regionals),” Chepkesir said.

At last year’s nationals, held in Pittsburgh, Chepkesir was injured and did not finish. He is looking forward to another chance at the meet this season, and enters the meet in good health.

“This year, I don’t think there’s been any aches or anything, so he’s been very resilient to the training this year, which is a great thing,” Ormsby said. “His margin of victory has been probably 30 to 45 seconds all year, and he’s beaten some very quality people and very quality fields, so my excitement is that this will be the first race that, in some regards, he’s been tested all season. I’m excited to see how that pushes him to do better. His first national experience last year was not the best, and in a lot of ways I think he’s got a good season, but everybody’s judged on how you do at the national championship.”

While other members of the Braves team did not qualify to run at nationals, they’ve still been helpful to Chepkesir as he trains for the race.

“My teammates contributed a lot in my training because we normally train together,” Chepkesir said. “Sometimes they don’t mind helping me with some encouragement or feeling that excitement. My teammates are great.”

“It’s a little weird; after regionals, they were all in different stages of taking active recovery breaks,” Ormsby said. “But it was good that some of the guys really wanted to step in, and obviously they’re a step or two back behind Josh, but they would step in and insert repeats and break up the reps, and really try to help where ever they could. From that standpoint, they’ve done as much as they can to help get him to where he’s successful, and I think whatever Josh does on Saturday, the guys are going to be proud of him no matter what. Not only is he traveling for himself, but he’s traveling for the 10 other guys who aren’t with him.”

Chepkesir is a native of Eldoret, Kenya, the same hometown as teammate Silus Kipkoech. He contacted Ormsby about interest in running for the Braves program and sent video of him running. After the recruiting process, Chepkesir ended up in Pembroke and had immediate success.

“It’s really no different than recruiting a kid from North Carolina,” Ormsby said. “The academic thing is the same; they still have to provide the same documents. The only thing they don’t have over there is readily accessible results to look through and gauge, so that’s where if you have someone on the ground over there to take a video and things match up, that’s ideally what we look for.”

In his freshman season, Chepkesir was unsure what to expect from a results standpoint, and he promptly won both the Peach Belt Conference and Southeast Region titles. The confidence and familiarity from winning those events last year has made him far more comfortable in his sophomore campaign.

“Last year was my first time going (to regionals), so last year I was not expecting to win,” Chepkesir said. “This year I was OK because I know I’ve been racing. This year, I was sure about winning, because you see the way you are in your training and you see the people you’re racing with.”

This year’s regional championship for Chepkesir served not only as validation for last year’s title, but solidified him as one of the very best in a long line of great runners in Braves history. This includes matching Pardon Ndhlovu, who won back-to-back conference and regional titles in 2011-12, and potentially also matching him this weekend as an All-American — or perhaps finishing even higher.

“He’s already etched his name in Pembroke greatness, but there’s a lot of history here at Pembroke, and we’re talking 40 years ago with the school record,” Ormsby said. “It’s going to be nice when he looks back on his career, ‘I was conference champion, regional champion, national qualifier,’ and who’s to say he can’t be a national champion. I think that’s in the conversation, but that’s not for me to decide.”

UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke cross country athlete Joshua Chepkesir runs well ahead of the competition at the Peach Belt Conference meet earlier this season at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. Chepkesir will run at the NCAA Division II Nationals this weekend in Sacremento, California. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_AF4P7321.jpg UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke cross country athlete Joshua Chepkesir runs well ahead of the competition at the Peach Belt Conference meet earlier this season at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. Chepkesir will run at the NCAA Division II Nationals this weekend in Sacremento, California.

UNCP runner on win streak among contenders at nationals

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer