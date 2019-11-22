Devils’ leaders eye 3rd-round berth

RED SPRINGS — The trip to Vanceboro for the Red Springs football team’s second-round game in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs is a much shorter journey as opposed to the last time the program was in that situation, but the journey between the last two times the Red Devils have played in the second round has been a long one.
The Red Devils last made the second round two years ago when the team was seeded in the 2A West Region and took a trip to Hendersonville before falling 56-14. The trip this year to the second round is about 80 miles shorter in one direction, and now the team is looking to take a step into the third round for the first time since 2012.
Five key contributors carry over from the 2017 team to this year, with each having expanded in their role with the team, and all share the same hunger to reach new territory for this group of Red Devils.
“My friends have been talking about basketball, and I said, ‘Man, I ain’t worried about no basketball season,’” Corey Newton said. “I’m trying to go to the third round, the fourth round and hopefully go to the state championship.”
The group picked up lessons the hard way last season as the Red Devils failed to close out tight ballgames and lost five of their final six games to fall out of the playoff picture completely.
“We learned to stay focused when it comes to crunch time and not to break down,” quarterback Denym McKeithan said. “I’ve been keeping my boys focused so we don’t lose our composure with these teams.”
The upperclassmen now have the struggles last season coupled with an early loss to Forest Hills to thank for putting the position they are in now as the county’s lone football team still going.
“Our defense really stepped up after that game and it made a big difference,” defensive back and receiver Traveze Billinger said of the Forest Hills loss.
McKeithan and running back Lee McLean were major parts of a balanced offense in 2017 that has turned into a run-it-down-your-throat type of offense now. That would point to all signs of McLean topping his 1,500-yard mark he posted as a sophomore, but his numbers have dropped this season thanks to depth at the running back position that includes a flashy runner in Keyante Graham, as well as hard-nosed bruisers in Angel Washington and Jahlil Brunson.
“Defense has got to execute. Offense has got to execute. I’ve got to hold onto the ball and we’ve got to play hard,” McLean said. “We’ve got to play like we’ve been playing, but a better, and block our assignments.”
Newton has become a Swiss-Army-knife type of player for Lawrence Ches’ team as a deep threat on offense in rare passing situations and as a leading tackler on defense that he’s highlighting now after serving a role player on the 2017 season.
“It’s going to take all three sides of the field — special teams, offense and defense — to show up and play Red Springs football,” Newton said.
Canyon Locklear is in a similar role as Newton as a two-way player as a fullback and a linebacker, bruising opponents when he steps on the field.
“We’ve got to be disciplined and do what we are taught to do,” he said. “We’ve got to do what we have been practicing to do.”
Both accumulated around 40 tackles as a sophomore in 2017 and now are guys in on almost every tackle this year.
The Red Devils are going up against an offense that is more balanced than those from the Three Rivers Conference this week at West Craven and Travese Billinger will be looked to lock down a talented receiving corps, as well as provide a multi-faceted weapon on the offensive side of the ball.
“The secondary has got to stay together and no penalties. We’ve got to stay disciplined,” Billinger said. “It’s going to put more pressure on us, but we’ve got to stick together and do our job.”
