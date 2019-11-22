Rams swept in home opener by New Hanover

November 21, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — After opening the season with a win for the first time in five seasons, a second victory alluded the Purnell Swett girls basketball team in its home opener on Thursday.

The Rams faltered down the stretch in a 48-42 loss to New Hanover.

The fourth quarter saw the visitors jump ahead early and never look back in the matchup after the game had been played relatively tight for the first three quarters. New Hanover led 32-30 going into the final period.

Leading Purnell Swett in scoring in the game was freshman Kylie Chavis with 13 points, nine of which came in the first half. After halftime, Chavis did not hit a shot from the floor battling foul trouble.

Purnell Swett as a team was 12-for-23 from the charity stripe in the loss.

Chloe Locklear added nine points, with six coming in the first quarter as the score was tied at 14-all following the first period. Jada Coward had seven points.

New Hanover was led by Andreyan Shuford with 25 points.

In the boys game, Purnell Swett was unable to keep up with New Hanover in the final three quarters in a 56-37 defeat.

Purnell Swett was tied with New Hanover heading into the second quarter as both sides scored eight points, but the Rams scored 15 combined points in the second and third quarters as the Wildcats took a 40-23 lead after three quarters.

Jayden Locklear had a team-high nine points for Purnell Swett, while Micah McIntosh had five points.

The loss drops Purnell Swett to 0-2 on the season.

New Hanover’s Demirion Barnett had a game-high 13 points, with a pair of 3-pointers in the third period. Jarrod Vaughn and Abrahm Driver each had 10 points.

Purnell Swett plays at West Bladen on Friday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/rams.png

Staff report