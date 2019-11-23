Purnell Swett boys look for players to keep up with Jones

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett's Xavier Jones goes up for a contested shot. Jones averaged a double-double last season and will be called upon to do more this season.

PEMBROKE — There’s no secret who will drive the Purnell Swett boys basketball team this season, but the supporting cast around that leader is the big question coming into the season.

Senior Xavier Jones returns from one of the most successful Purnell Swett teams in recent history where the Rams finished 11-13 and won the Robeson County Shootout last year. Jeremy Sampson enters his 10th season with the program and wants to see the rest of his team rally to match the intensity of Jones.

“We’re trying. Obviously, it’s a work in progress right now trying to find scorers to work around him,” Sampson said. “The first two games I haven’t found that scorer or that other piece but we are looking. We’ve got five or six JV kids that came up.”

Jones averaged a double-double last year with 18 points and 12 rebounds a game, but the next four top scorers from a year ago have graduated and left a big hole in the lineup. This season, Jones knows what is expected of him.

“I’ve got a big chip and I’ve got to step up and keep playing. I’ve got to get used to my boy Jayden (Locklear) and the offense,” Jones said. “I’m trying to go to college and get the team together and evolve.”

Purnell Swett’s next highest leading scorer returning this season is Locklear, who averaged two points per game to go along with 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals a night. With Jones imposing his will in the post, Locklear will be looked upon to be a leader within the backcourt.

Sampson sees Locklear as the type of player that will embody what he wants his team to play like.

“I want these guys to be tougher. We’ve got to be scrappy, win 50-50 balls and right now we are having a tough time putting it in the basket,” Sampson said. “We have some tough-minded kids.”

Purnell Swett does have several newcomers on the wing Sampson expect to carry some of the scoring load with their shooting from distance in junior Cameron Ferguson and senior Isaiah Santos. Both are long, athletic guards to help the team size up against the size of teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

“We’ve got a couple shooters, and we’ve just got to get them confident,” Sampson said. “I just want them to realize that by the Shootout we could get some weeks in and maybe we can gel by December or January.”

Aiding Jones in the post will be seniors Austin Chavis and Micah Carter.

Purnell Swett plays again at West Bladen on Monday.


