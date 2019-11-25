From the Fringe

November 25, 2019
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Ray Lowry won this week’s senior shootout, with a four-shot victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Delton Burns and Ben Ammons won the second flight with David Evans and Jerry Long coming in second place. Long, Lowry, Jerry Jolly and Jimmy Dyson were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Jan. 1 with a noon shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Entry fee includes all golf fees, lunch, and meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier 68; Ryan Bass 69; Aaron Maynor 71; Barry Leonard 71; Kirk Hamilton 71; James Thompson 71; Jimmy Stone 72; James Cox 73; Billy Allen 74; Jerry Stubbs 74; James Barron 75; J.T. Powers 75; Tim Rice 76; Tommy Davis 77; Roy Williamson 77; Rick Baxley 77; Rick Smith 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Greg Dial and Ray Lowry ran away with this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout over Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke by a four-stroke margin.

The first flight winners were Bobby Benton and Bob Slahetka in a scorecard playoff over Atlas Warwick and Tom Cleveland.

The closest to the flag winners were Warwick, Thorndyke and Ray Locklear.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Dec. 5, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

