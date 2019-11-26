Red Springs girls basketball adjusting to varsity level

By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs freshman guard Sydney Bell dribbles during Monday’s game against Lumberton. Bell is one of several young players on the Red Devils team.

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs varsity basketball coach TaShama Banner, in her first year with the program, is new to the varsity level. So are a lot of her players.

As a result, the Red Devils are experiencing an adjustment period to start the 2019-20 season, but are hoping to become gradually more competitive throughout the year.

“Once they understand what they’re supposed to do, in our conference we shouldn’t be last, we should be top three or four,” Banner said.

Last year’s Red Devils team was 10-14 overall and 9-9 in Three Rivers Conference play, but that team’s top three scorers graduated. Their leading returner, senior Omaryah McMillan, averaged 1.8 points per game.

Banner previously coached as an assistant under former head coach Steve Sinclair and at the JV and middle school levels. Her current seniors played for her at the JV level.

“(Their leadership is) extremely important,” Banner said. “They know my system — the two seniors played for me as the JV coach. They know my system, it’s up to them to buy in to what I’m giving out, and let the younger crowd buy in too.”

Freshman Sydney Bell will lead the Red Devils’ backcourt at point guard, and senior Cassidy Pevia will also be a key player at the guard position.

“We’re really young and we lost some key players last year that could handle the ball,” Banner said. “Our freshman guard Sydney Bell is my go-to guard right now. She doesn’t know how to handle pressure, but we’re working on it and I’m trying to take some of the pressure off of her so she can be more relaxed on the court.”

In the frontcourt, Omaryah McMillan and freshman Akiya McMillan will be key players for the Red Devils.

Banner says her frontcourt players are also still adjusting to playing at the varsity level.

“They’re learning where to go at certain times, when I call what defense to be in,” Banner said.

The Red Devils are off to an 0-3 start to the season, with two losses to Lumberton and a 42-30 loss to Terry Sanford. The Red Devils’ next game will be their Dec. 3 conference opener at South Columbus.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at [email protected]

