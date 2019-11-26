Red Springs’ football players turn focus to basketball

VANCEBORO — The Red Springs football team went down by 14 points in both halves of Friday’s second-round playoff game at West Craven.

They showed a lot of fight both times, and came back to tie the game in the first half, but in the second half they were unable to make enough plays to come out on top.

West Craven earned a 35-21 win over the Red Devils in the NCHSAA 2A East region second-round matchup, ending Red Springs’ season after a successful campaign.

“That’s just something we’ve been working on as a program, over the last three years since I’ve been head coach, is character and integrity, and tonight we showed a lot of both,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “We never laid down, we never quit fighting. We were down a couple touchdowns on multiple occasions, but these kids don’t quit.”

Fifth-seeded Red Springs (9-3) was eliminated in the second round for the second time in the last three seasons. No. 4 West Craven (10-3) travels to No. 1 Clinton in the third round.

The Red Devils held the Eagles to 91 rushing yards, but allowed 181 passing yards to Eagles quarterback Trent Casey, who threw for two touchdowns.

“The defense has a bunch of playmakers and they stood on their head tonight,” Ches said. “Hats off to West Craven — a super-quality team and quality program, and they played better than us tonight.”

Red Springs rushed for 171 yards and passed for 131. Traveze Billinger starred in both facets, running five times for 49 yards and a touchdown and catching three passes for 40 yards with a touchdown.

“Traveze came to us from Hoke his sophomore year and he’s been nothing but an electrifying athlete and a steady contributor in the program,” Ches said. “Tonight he was electrifying, and he had super-huge moments.”

Keyante Graham caught two passes for 84 yards with a touchdown. Lee McLean had 19 carries for 78 yards and Angel Washington had five attempts for 43 yards.

The Red Devil passing game had a night full of ups and downs. Three different players attempted a pass, with starter Denym McKeithan throwing for 131 yards and two touchdowns but also for three interceptions; Hunter Bryant also threw an interception.

“Too many mistakes; we made a lot of turnovers,” Ches said. “We had a hard time blocking their D-line; their D-line is fantastic. Our bread and butter is running and we had a hard time getting the run going, and when that happens it’s hard to get in a groove or get anything going.”

McKeithan’s first interception was on the game’s opening drive, and West Craven answered with a 16-yard touchdown run by DayQuan Shelton for a 7-0 lead.

The teams exchanged punts over the rest of the first quarter before West Craven scored on a 47-yard Casey-to-Tyquan Kearny pass with 8:55 left in the half to take a 14-0 lead.

“I told (my teammates) we’ve got to keep our head in the game, it ain’t over,” Billinger said. “We’re still in it, the defense still doing it, offense, and our coach said get back in it.”

The Red Devils scored on their next drive when McKeithan found Graham from 44 yards, and trailed 14-6 after a missed extra point. After the teams traded fumbles, Red Springs’ next drive resulted in Billinger’s scoring run from 38 yards. McKeithan found Corey Newton on the two-point try to tie the game at 14-14 with 2:46 left in the half; the score remained tied at the break.

West Craven scored on their first two second-half drives, on a 3-yard Kearny run and a 33-yard pass from Casey to Jonathan Ward, to take a 28-14 lead with 8:01 left in the third.

Red Springs answered again with a 72-yard drive, culminating with McKeithan’s touchdown pass to Billinger, a 37-yard score to pull the Red Devils back within seven at 28-21 with 4:58 left in the third.

Hunter Bryant intercepted Casey’s pass on the first play of the ensuing drive, but McKeithan’s next two passes on the two drives that followed were intercepted, the latter leading to a West Craven touchdown — a 33-yard TeQuandre Cherry run — on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 35-21 lead.

Red Springs kept fighting, but Bryant was intercepted on the next drive when he stood in at quarterback and the Red Devils turned the ball over on their next two drives, ending their chances. The latter of the two drives was kept away by a remarkable 40-yard pass from McKeithan to Graham on what appeared to be a botched punt, but four downs later they turned it over on downs again.

The season ends for Red Springs after the team earned their first win over Whiteville, first at South Columbus and first in 41 years over East Bladen, and won their first conference championship since 2012.

“It means a lot,” Billinger said. “A lot of goals accomplished — beat Whiteville, beat East Bladen, won a conference championship. It was a great season.”

Beyond those accomplishments, Ches is appreciative of the impact his seniors, who played their final high school game Friday, had on the Red Devil program.

“All the firsts are nice, that’s all wonderful, but the thing I’m most proud about is that all these seniors laid the groundwork for this program to be successful in the future,” Ches said. “I’m super proud of the 18 seniors we had this year and the contribution they left and the imprint they left on the younger generation. I’m super proud that we won a conference championship and beat a bunch of teams we haven’t beaten in a while, but losing a game leaves a bitter taste in your mouth every time.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Traveze Billinger runs past a block on Friday in the Red Devils’ 35-21 loss at West Craven. The Red Devil senior scored twice in the loss that was his final high school game. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_secondary-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Traveze Billinger runs past a block on Friday in the Red Devils’ 35-21 loss at West Craven. The Red Devil senior scored twice in the loss that was his final high school game. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs players Angel Washington and Keyante Graham react after West Craven’s Jonathan Ward, 1, touchdown in the second half of the Eagles win in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state football playoffs on Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_main-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs players Angel Washington and Keyante Graham react after West Craven’s Jonathan Ward, 1, touchdown in the second half of the Eagles win in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state football playoffs on Friday.

Red Springs can’t make second comeback at West Craven

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer