Local Roundup: Lumberton hoops sweeps Red Springs, Lumberton wrestling takes 1st, Ramirez named soccer all-state

LUMBERTON — The Red Springs basketball team got back three key players Monday against Lumberton after their football season ended Friday night. The Red Devils played better offensively, but still came up short in a 77-51 loss to the Pirates.

Red Springs (0-3), looking to avenge a 72-33 home loss to Lumberton last week, jumped out to an early lead of 6-1 and 8-4, but from that point it was all Pirates. Lumberton (2-0) led 16-11 by the end of the first quarter and 43-20 late in the second — a 37-14 run — before taking a 45-25 halftime lead and a 70-41 lead at the end of the third.

Jordan McNeill led Lumberton with 22 points, including 20 in the first half, and added seven rebounds. Jadarion Chatman had 12 points for the Pirates and Angel Bowie had 10. Michael Todd had a team-high eight rebounds.

Keyante Graham, one of the football players back on the basketball court for the first time this season, shared team-highs with 10 points and four rebounds. Gary Locklear also scored 10 for the Red Devils.

The physical game included nearly 70 combined free throws and had three technical fouls.

Lumberton will travel to Fairmont Tuesday. Red Springs hits the court again Dec. 3 to open Three Rivers Conference play at South Columbus.

Lady Pirates defeat Lady Devils

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls basketball team put on a good showing for the home crowd in their first home game of the season Monday, earning a 63-24 win over Red Springs.

Lumberton (2-0) scored the game’s first 15 points and led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 39-16 at halftime and 50-20 at the end of the third.

The Lady Pirates featured a balanced scoring effort, with five players each scoring eight or more points: Katelyn Culbreth had 12 points, August Smith scored 11, Zye’ahna Cade netted 10, Tehya Bullard added nine and Akwarius Stubbs had eight.

Stubbs, Culbreth and Hailey Werrel each had 10 rebounds.

The game was a marked improvement for Red Springs (0-3), who scored just five points in last week’s home loss to the Pirates.

Jaliyah Bratcher scored eight points and Akiya McMillan had four for the Lady Devils. Anaja McArthur led the team with six rebounds.

Lady Rams dominate West Brunswick

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team posted a 75-34 non-conference home win over West Brunswick Monday in Pembroke.

The Rams led 21-4 after the first quarter, 37-20 at halftime and 57-30 after the third quarter.

Purnell Swett (2-1) was led by Kylie Chavis with 21 points. Natalie Evington scored 12 points and Destiny Locklear and Chloe Locklear each had 11.

Madaline Hawkins scored 13 points to lead West Brunswick (0-1).

Nick Ramirez named all-state by soccer coaches association

RALEIGH — Purnell Swett senior Nick Ramirez earned two more accolades over the weekend from the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association as he earned all-region and all-state honors.

Ramirez, who was named the Robeson County player of the year and the goalkeeper of the year from the Sandhills Athletic Conference, was one of two 4A keepers named all-state by the association, joined by Ragsdale’s Ian McGill.

The senior was also joined by teammates Jafet Robles and Nehemiah Maynor on the all-region squad. Lumberton’s Jorge Gomez also was selected to the Region 4 squad.

Lumberton takes first at Raider Rumble

ROCKINGHAM — With a 5-0 run on Saturday at Richmond, the Lumberton wrestling team won the team title at the Raider Rumble dual team event.

Lumberton defeated Anson, 45-36; Fairmont, 72-12; Richmond, 52-21; West Brunswick, 59-13; and Scotland, 66-15.

Fairmont also wrestled in the event and went 0-3 with losses to Lumberton, Richmond and West Brunswick.

Three Rivers announces all-conference cross country

WHITEVILLE — St. Pauls sent six runners to the boys and girls all-conference cross country team for the Three Rivers Conference that was announced on Monday.

St. Pauls’ Trinston Lupo and Jasmine Lorenzo were named the conference runners of the year. Joining them on the all-conference team were Jamaine Rodriguez and Shaun Emanuel on the boys side and Jakieya Thompson and Makenzie Ransom on the girls side.

Red Springs sent Noah Chavis, Dylan Dean and Mario Leonard to the boys team, with Dayanara Tellez and Itzia Tellez on the girls team.

Donnell Coley | Richmond Daily Journal The Lumberton wrestling team lifts the trophy after winning the team title at the Raider Rumble dual tournament at Richmond over the weekend. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_RaiderRumbleChamp1-1.jpg Donnell Coley | Richmond Daily Journal The Lumberton wrestling team lifts the trophy after winning the team title at the Raider Rumble dual tournament at Richmond over the weekend. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Lumberton’s Michael Todd, 50, goes up for a shot over Red Springs’ Traveze Billinger, 1, and Brian Foulks during Monday’s game at Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Web_only_IMG_4796-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Lumberton’s Michael Todd, 50, goes up for a shot over Red Springs’ Traveze Billinger, 1, and Brian Foulks during Monday’s game at Lumberton.