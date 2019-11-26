Braves basketball perseveres through adversity

Jones Jones UNCP Athletics The UNCP basketball team has started the season 5-1 despite former head coach Ben Miller being on leave from the program. Miller resigned on Saturday and the Braves focus on keeping the momentum from the hot start through the change. UNCP Athletics The UNCP basketball team has started the season 5-1 despite former head coach Ben Miller being on leave from the program. Miller resigned on Saturday and the Braves focus on keeping the momentum from the hot start through the change.

PEMBROKE — The 2019-20 basketball season was set to be a big step up the coaching ladder for Tony Jones as his first season as the top assistant for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team.

Jones, a fifth-year coach with the program, didn’t get that chance this year. Instead he was thrust to fill in for head coach Ben Miller at the start of the season, and he will keep the interim head coach tag for the rest of the season following the resignation of Miller.

“I’m just trying to make the best of it. It’s a tough situation,” Jones said. “I would have loved for coach to have been here. That was the plan from the beginning of the season, but luckily we have a really good team and a great staff as well.”

While the coaching staff has chanced significantly, with assistants taking on more jobs amid the early part of the season, the team has looked to keep a business as usual mentality. And so far, so good for UNCP.

“I feel like everything is normal. We’ve been without him for a couple games but we are just going to keep it going for him,” junior guard David Strother said. “He put this together, and we are just going to keep it going and see what can happen.”

The Braves currently sit at 5-1 and broke into the Division II media poll at No. 24 last week, with all six games coming away from the English Jones Center. Some of those games have come down to the wire with four of the six games being decided by five points or less.

“We’re just going to keep riding the momentum,” Jones said. “We persevered through those games and had a close loss to Queens, but it’s been a lot of fun and these guys have been focused. They haven’t let the situation affect their game play.”

With Jones being on the coaching staff for as long as any of the players have been a part of the program, there is a sense of normalcy, even in the past three weeks of uncertainty.

“I’ve had him since I’ve been here so I’m used to him. We all are just trying to work hard together.” senior forward Akia Pruitt said “We are just trying to control what we can control.”

The team has also used this situation as something to rally behind as a unit.

“We are just trying to come together for him (Miller) and just not let this season go in vain,” Pruitt said.

The leadership of Strother, Pruitt and other upperclassmen has also brought the unit together, and has eased the burden for Jones.

“Having a lot of seniors and a lot of leadership definitely helps,” Jones said. “They’ve been acting like it is business as usual and they are showing me the same respect they would show Coach Miller. Just them being around and keeping the guys level-headed as you’ve seen in some of the close, tight games, the guys have really persevered and held each other accountable.”

Taking over as head coach, even on an interim basis, has been an early challenge for Jones, but he said the willingness of assistants Connor Keltner, Eldon “Pop” Miller and Desmond Williams has made the transition work smoother, even with the limitations they face.

“It’s a little more responsibilities than usual. Recruiting is a little difficult because we are a man short in recruiting. I’m worried about more of the bigger picture now and I’m working on delegating things more to Connor, to Desmond, to Pops. It’s definitely an adjustment, but it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

The Braves open their home slate on Sunday against Mount Olive at 2 p.m.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

