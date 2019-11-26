Veterans key for St. Pauls boys

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Emonta Smith rises up for a layup against Douglas Byrd in the team’s opener. Smith will be a focal point of the team this season. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Emonta Smith rises up for a layup against Douglas Byrd in the team’s opener. Smith will be a focal point of the team this season.

ST. PAULS — Going into year No. 4, there isn’t a whole lot of teaching for St. Pauls boys basketball coach Corey Thompson, and perhaps even less this season with a crop of six seniors and 12 total upperclassmen.

“One of the advantages of having a team returning back is they know what to expect and how we play,” Thompson said. “We’ve just got to iron out the kinks. We’ve got some guys that just came off the gridiron.”

St. Pauls returns its top two scorers from a year ago when the team went 18-10 overall, finished in a tie for second in the Three Rivers Conference and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

The team features a good blend of size in the post along with several guards that can carry the scoring load. Seniors Caleb Henderson and Emonta Smith both averaged 10.5 points per game a season ago, and also have added scoring on the wing from the likes of Anthony Campbell, who averaged five points a game last season

“Those guys have been in the varsity program for three years,” Thompson said. “I’m expecting those guys to have a breakout year.”

Smith, being a three-year starter at point guard, said this group is better in some areas than teams in the past.

“I feel like we can be faster than year and we can defend better,” Smith said. “We know where each other is going to be at and we have good chemistry with each other.”

The Bulldogs welcome back Waltay Jackson, who was a key contributor at Fairmont last season, and the growth of junior Will Ford and sophomore Jeyvian Tatum will add to the collective talent of the group.

“We’ve added on some pieces too. And we saw a lot of improvement from Will Ford; he’s gotten better, too,” Thompson said. “That’s one of the beauties about it from year to year we get better and that’s what it’s all about.”

Thompson noted how he expects his veteran team to execute better in close-game situations. Last year, St. Pauls had 10 games decided by five points or less and were 3-7 in those situations.

“We played against some very good teams last year. We’ve been in ballgames last year that we probably could’ve won so we are hoping what we learned last year can carry over to this year,” Thompson said.

St. Pauls is currently 1-0 on the season, and plays again on Tuesday at home against East Columbus.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

